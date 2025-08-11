Machine Gun Kelly & Sydney Sweeney: He’s Not Denying Hookup Rumors

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Were Machine Gun Kelly and Sydney Sweeney ever more than just friendly?

The musician and father appeared very friendly, perhaps even flirty, with the actress in a viral video from Vegas.

They’re both hot and, despite recent long-term relationships, both only became single during the past year.

Did MGK and Sweeney hook up? Here’s what he has to say:

On Watch What Happens Live, Machine Gun Kelly answered some fan questions. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

Was there ever something more between Machine Gun Kelly and Sydney Sweeney?

On the Sunday, August 10 episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen chatted with Machine Gun Kelly — and included a fan question regarding Sydney Sweeney.

As many may remember, the two blond hotties had a friendly interaction in Vegas this past spring.

It wasn’t exactly PDA, but it was a public display of apparent friendliness. PDAF?

A combination of assumptions and thirst led many to conclude that there was something between them.

Sydney Sweeney with Machine Gun Kelly, today in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/c7yBCNNzbE — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) May 4, 2025

“Kyle P. wants to know if you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends?” Cohen asked.

MGK replied with a resigned: “Kyle P. … shut up, dude.”

Cohen burst out laughing, as did the audience.

The singer did not elaborate — or answer the question.

A simple ‘no’ would have sufficed … but did he actually deny anything?

When Machine Gun Kelly replied that way, he didn’t close the door on Sydney Sweeney hookup rumors.

There’s a deliberate ambiguity to “shut up, dude.”

Particularly within straight male social circles, this can be said very casually and without hostility.

It’s an invitation to drop the subject, not an answer.

Sydney Sweeney attends the “Echo Valley” European Premiere at the BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Sometimes, that kind of dismissal simply means “no.” As in dude, I cannot believe that you’re bringing this up, of course not.

Other times, it means the opposite.

Don’t bring this up because it’s true and I don’t want to talk about it.

The ambiguity is what makes this sort of dismissal so appealing — but also so frustrating for people who want answers.

Colson Baker AKA Machine Gun Kelly attends the premiere of “Big Time Adolescence” at Metrograph on March 05, 2020. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

What do fans believe about Machine Gun Kelly and Sydney Sweeney?

Multiple replies under Bravo’s Instagram post on the subject had commenters asking or straight-up declaring that his non-reply is a “yes.”

That may be jumping the gun. But, if MGK had wanted to issue a denial at that time, surely he would have.

Given that Sweeney seldom weighs in on public discourse, it seems unlikely that we’ll be getting the answer from her, either.

That’s just fine. It’s only our business if they decide to make it our business.