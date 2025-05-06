Sydney Sweeney & Machine Gun Kelly: New Couple Alert?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sydney Sweeney had such a warm greeting for Machine Gun Kelly that people are starting to talk.

This was not at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, but at a club opening in Vegas.

MGK’s split with Megan Fox came only months before Sweeney’s broken engagement.

Are sparks flying in this viral encounter? Fans are divided.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Is Sydney Sweeney flirting with Machine Gun Kelly?

As you can see in the TikTok video below, Sydney Sweeney and Machine Gun Kelly were among those present for the opening of Palm Tree Beach Club in Las Vegas.

In the video, the two share a friendly-looking hug. Notably, MGK does not hug only her. It is, after all, a normal way to greet people.

They speak despite the noise of the crowd.

Sweeney’s hands touch MGK’s clothing several times, perhaps unconsciously.

Some people are naturally very tactile communicators. This can look like flirtation when it is not.

Additionally, Sweeney is clearly having to lean in (and up; she is only 5-foot-3 to his 6-foot-4), and she appears to be guiding him so that he can hear her over the crowd.

At the same time, however, this is a very friendly demeanor. MGK is a very good-looking guy.

And sometimes, lingering conversations have more to do with interest in the person than they do in having something to say.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Fans are divided

“She is touchy as hell damn. Long hug. Grabbed his arm twice. Grabbed his waist. Sheesh,” commented one fan.

Another observed: “She is touchy, he is respectful the whole time. That’s one-way flirting.”

And it’s worth pointing out that some have condemned Sweeney for allegedly flirting with Megan Fox’s ex.

(Again, they are exes, so it’s unclear what the wrongdoing might be)

Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Not everyone saw it as flirting so much as just two famous, beautiful people who were having a nice time in Vegas.

“Sydney Sweeney seems to be enjoying herself after a tough time,” one wrote. “Great to see her having fun with such big names!”

When you don’t know whether something is flirtatious or not, it’s wise to focus upon what you do know. Unless your goal is just to get hyped or unhappy without proof.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Do we ship it?

Machine Gun Kelly has a somewhat annoying reputation.

A lot of Megan Fox’s fans sort of whiteknuckled it through that era of the beloved actress’ life, because that relationship was kind of cringe.

But he’s hot. He’s famous. And he clearly has enough rizz to pull at least one of the most desired women on the planet.

Maybe he has enough for the second.

But, believe it or not, sometimes people are just happy to see each other in public without planning to start a relationship.