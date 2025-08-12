Kirk and Rasheeda Frost: ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Stars’ Son Named …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last week, rapper T-Hood was shot and killed at his Atlanta home.

Now, police have identified a prime suspect in the case — and he was already somewhat famous in his own right.

Ky Lasheed Frost is the son of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost.

Kirk Frost and Rasheeda attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

According to an incident report obtained by TMZ, Ky is now the prime suspect in the case, and it seems that he has not yet been taken into custody.

Police believe T-Hood was killed in ongoing feud with Frost family

The outlet reports that T-Hood was dating Kirk and Rasheeda’s eldest daughter, Kelsie, and the situation allegedly resulted in some friction with their son.

Ky and Kelsie have both made appearances on LHHA over the years, usually in their role as employees of Kirk and Rasheeda’s businesses.

Both were working at Frost Bistro & Bar during a storyline about the business’ struggles.

Kelsie Frost addresses speculation in tearful social media post

Earlier this week, Kelsie took to her Instagram Stories to debunk the “conspiracy theory” that her family was in any way involved in

“I can’t sit back and let the narrative being created go on. The love of my life is GONE,” she wrote, according to Bossip.

“The man I lay with and cuddle every single night…is no longer here. So as I want to ask for respect and privacy, I won’t because I will always defend my baby,” Kelsie continued, adding:

“I don’t condone this s–t in any way, shape, form or fashion. I am sick to my stomach. I don’t wish this on anyone.”

Kelsie previously paid tribute to T-Hood in a heartbroken post:

“Just come get me baby please…..I can’t even type this. I love you papa. I can’t wait to hold you again,” she captioned the carousel above.

Just 33 at the time of his death, T-Hood was best known for his collaborations with B.o.B.

He also scored modest hits with his songs “Ready 2 Go” and “Percolator.”

“The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a shooting at a residence that resulted in the death of one man,” a police press release issued on Saturday, August 9, read.

“At approximately 7:00 p.m., officers assigned to the South Precinct were dispatched to a residence in the 3900 block of Lee Rd in unincorporated Snellville.

“The caller reported that a dispute took place at the residence and someone was shot.”

Kirk and Rasheeda Frost have yet to publicly comment on the situation.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.