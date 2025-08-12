Matt Roloff Reunites with Ex-Wife in Wake of Stunning Fiancee Split

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Matt Roloff and Am Roloff continue to defy the critics.

The former Little People, Big World co-stars — who, of course, are also former spouses — came together this past weekend in order to be there for a loved one.

“Amy, Chris and I celebrating Lilah’s big sporting win!” Matt the photo below, which features his ex-wife and her current husband. “At the dwarf athletic events in San Diego last July.”

Matt and Amy were married for over 26 years and share four children.

They rose to small screen fame as lead cast members on the aforementioned TLC reality show, which does not appear as if it will return with any new episodes.

Matt has continued to make headlines, however, most recently for ending his engagement with Caryn Chandler.

“Hi everyone, I have some tough news to share. Caryn and I have decided to part ways & end our engagement. Life’s a continued journey and this is the right step for us at this time,” Roloff wrote toward the end of July on social media.

Roloff and Chandler started dating way back in March 2017 and got engaged six years later, with the latter starring opposite her fiance on Little People, Big World throughout the back end of its lengthy run.

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff weren’t getting along on Season 25 of Little People, Big World. (TLC)

In his message on July 22, meanwhile, Roloff made a point to emphasize that things between him and his now-ex “remain amicable,” adding:

“[We] will always appreciate the many wonderful memories we have shared. Your support means the World to me and I’m committed to moving forward with positivity and trust in the path ahead. Much love to all.”

Chandler has not yet made a public comment about the break-up.

We can’t say for certain just what caused the two to go their separate ways.

Speaking on Season 25 of Little People, Big World, Matt Roloff worries about missing time with his grandkids. (Image Credit: TLC)

Matt and Amy, to their credit, continue to put their family first.

Way back in 2019, Amy claimed that her ex cheated on her (at least in an emotional sense), an allegation that may have caused some tension between the pair. But which didn’t ruin their relationship.

