Khadiyah Lewis Cause of Death: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Star Gone at 44

Very, very sad news out of the reality television universe:

Khadiyah Lewis, a former cast member on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, passed away on May 30, according to the former reality star’s brother, Jay.

She was 44 years old.

“This has been an extremely emotionally devastating time,” Jay told The Shade Room in a June 5 statement. “All prayers, condolences, and well wishes are sincerely appreciated.”

No cause of death has been announced at this time.

Lewis’ other brother, Elijah, also confirmed the news about the death via an emotional tribute on social media.

“Been at a lost for words for some days now. And to think that I’ll ever have the words to describe the person you’ve been and the legacy that you left behind would be erroneous,” Elijah wrote on Facebook. “Long Live my sister Khadiyah Lewis.”

He continued as follows:

“You left behind a legacy most individuals can only dream of. Thank you for loving me the way you did and always having my back no matter what. God blessed me when he made me your baby brother and for that I am eternally thankful. You are forever on my mind and in my heart. I love you!”

Khadiyah rose to small screen fame in 2014 on season three of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, during which she was in a relationship with rapper Yung Joc.

She went on to appear on the following season as a supporting cast member.

Outside of reality TV, the late star studied at North Springs High School in Atlanta prior to earning a degree from Florida A&M University.

On her Instagram profile, she described herself as an “entrepreneur/speaker/consultant/accountant” and “brand ambassador.”

A memorial service for Khadiyah will be held on June 14 at her birthplace in Oklahoma City, Okla., based on her online obituary.

“She was a mentor to many, offering guidance and support to those aspiring to succeed in the business world. Her legacy is one of inspiration, determination, and unwavering confidence.”

We send our thoughts to the friends, family members and loved ones of Khadiyah Lewis.

May she rest in peace.