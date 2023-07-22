Kate Gosselin Breaks Silence: My Son is Troubled and Violent and Needs Help!

Kate Gosselin is finally telling her side of the story.

Over the last few days, celebrity gossip fans have been reading excerpts from an interview two of Kate’s kids gave to VICE TV for its ongoing documentary, Dark Side of the 2000s.

At one point in his sit-down, 19-year old Collin Gosselin goes back in time and discusses how his mother sent him to a mental health facility in 2016.

He said Kate was abusive toward him and essentially locked him up on order to keep him quiet about the ordeal.

Kate Gosselin of the reality TV show Kate Plus 8 visits “Extra” at The Levi’s Store Times Square on June 11, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

Similarly, Hannah Gosselin said that Kate kept Collin away from his other seven siblings back when he was a young child.

(The family, as you likely know, rose to fame on the TLC reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8… only for the title couple to split in 2009 and for Jon to spend most of the following decade-plus trashing his ex.)

These are some extremely troubling allegations.

Kate, who only ever cited “special needs” as the reason for checking Collin into an institution years ago, has now spoken out against them.

Kate Gosselin no longer speaks to son Collin. It’s very sad. (TLC)

I have never wanted to have to do this, but I feel I have been backed into a corner and left with no choice. Although it saddens me to do so, I need to speak out now, Kate said to open a lengthy statement on Instagram.

My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years.

For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs.

The decision to admit him was made by emergency room doctors following one of his many attacks/outbursts — this one involving his use of a weapon.

(Instagram)

Jon Gosselin rescued Collin from this facility in 2017 and was later awarded temporary custody of him.

In September 2020, Jon was accused of assaulting the child.

He defended himself against this charge by stating at the time that Collin was having a manic episode and he was simply trying to restrain the young man.

This type of incident does seem to correlate with what Kate is saying about Collin above.

Kate Gosselin is angry, which is her default state. (Getty)

Continued Kate Gosselin in her statement:

Fast forward to the present day, and following Jon’s removal of Collin from treatment, my son’s unpredictable and violent behavior has sadly continued regularly towards Jon, Hannah and others around him.

Collin’s distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he has always struggled with.

As many people who have family members grappling with mental health issues can attest, it is rarely and sadly surprising when complete fabrications occur, and this is just another heartbreaking facet of this fight.

All parent-child relationships are complex, but when mental illness is involved, it is incredibly complicated and painful, let alone easy for others on the outside to understand.

Collin Gosselin sits down here for an interview with VICE TV. (Instagram)

Kate has no real relationship with Collin or Hannah, both of whom live with their dad.

On the flip side, Jon said recently that he hasn’t spoken to his other six children in many years.

It’s all very, very, very sad.

Mady Gosselin, meanwhile, issued a message of her own this week, labeling Collin as “violent” and saying her brother has issued threats in the past against many of his family members.

Jon is close to Collin and Hannah Gosselin… and no one else in his family. (Instagram)

All measures that were taken in our home were at the explicit recommendation of his pediatric psychiatrist and/or his team of specialists and were put into place to safeguard every member of our family, our friends as well as our family pets, concluded Kate.

Unfortunately, I believe Collin remains a very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help.

His brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards us.

sWhat his sister Mady posted on social media recently is completely accurate and I deeply appreciate her bravery in doing so.

This is all I have to say on the matter and I will not be discussing this subject any further at this time.

Jon and Kate Gosselin are pictured here WAY back in the day. On April 23, 2008 in New York City, to be specific. Back when they were married. (Getty)

In response to this statement, Jon has now released one of his own.

“Regarding these brand new false accusations, it seems clear that even today after not seeing her son since the 6th grade, Kate is unable to control her abusive words towards him,” it reads.

“Do not forget that a judge awarded temporary sole legal and physical custody of Collin to his father in 2018. Kate never even showed up to court and never spoke to Collin ever again.

“At this point, Collin is training to be a Marine in order to serve his country and is unable to respond to his mother’s callus lies.”