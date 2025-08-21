Bryan Kohberger Complains of ‘Sexual Harassment’ Behind Bars, Requests Cell …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Bryan Kohberger pled guilty to the murders of four college students, he famously showed zero emotion.

Kohberger was similarly stoical when he was sentenced to four life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Now, however, it seems that reality is hitting home, and the infamous killer is realizing that life behind bars is no picnic.

Bryan Kohberger enters during a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (Photo by Ted S. Warren – Pool/Getty Images)

Bryan Kohberger alleges ‘verbal threats’ from other inmates

Not long after Kohberger arrived at the Idaho detention center where he’ll spend the rest of his life, he began to complain of being threatened and harassed by his fellow inmates.

Now, he’s insisting that he’s no longer safe in his cell, and he’s demanding a transfer to a different wing of the prison.

According to documents obtained by People, Kohberger has asked administrators at Idaho Maximum Security Institution to move him to a new cell block.

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing on July 23, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

In his request, Kohberger complains of “minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment.”

He says inmates have shouted explicit sexual threats at him, including vows to “b—h f–k” him.

“The only a-s we’ll be eating is Kohberger’s,” one inmate reportedly told a guard.

Kohberger is currently housed on the prison’s J Block, which houses a mix of general population and death row inmates.

It’s unclear if prison officials have any intention of honoring his request for a transfer.

Bryan Kohberger, charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022, appears for a hearing at the Ada County Courthouse on July 2, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

The families of Kohberger’s victims do not feel that justice was served

In November of 2022, Kohberger brutally murdered Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in their off-campus rental house in Moscow, Idaho.

Several family members have expressed disappointment in prosecutors who offered a plea deal that enabled Kohberger to avoid the death penalty.

New information about the case indicates that Kohberger stalked and targeted Goncalves.

It now looks as though Kohberger intended to rape Goncalves and lashed out violently when his plans were disrupted, ultimately “disfiguring” his intended victim.

In this handout provided by Monroe County Correctional Facility, 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger is seen in a booking photo after he was arrested on December 30, 2022 in Pennsylvania. (Photo by Monroe County Correctional Facility via Getty Images)

Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, believes that police failed his daughter and could have prevented her murder.

“The only thing more disturbing than the murder of your child is hearing that the killer called out her name while committing this heinous act — and then discovering the prosecutor deliberately hid this fact from the families,” Steve recently told TMZ.

The grieving father went on to slam the court system in Latah County as corrupt, and he asked how anyone can justify “protecting such savagery in the name of justice.”

So while the victim’s families might be able to take some solace in the knowledge that he’s having a hard time behind bars, news of Kohberger’s suffering is likely small comfort.