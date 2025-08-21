Prince Philip Started Complaining About Meghan Markle on Her Wedding Day: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We may never know exactly when the royal family turned against Meghan Markle.

But a new report claims that one prominent royal was griping about the Duchess of Sussex as early as her wedding day.

According to Grant Harrold, a former butler who once worked for King Charles, Prince Philip made his feelings about the wedding quite clear just minutes after the vows were exchanged.

Grant Harrold says Prince Philip was no fan of Meghan Markle

“Once all the formalities were over, we watched as the happy couple, and then the other members of the Royal Family, filed out of the chapel,” Harrold writes in his upcoming memoir — fittingly titled The Royal Butler — according to an excerpt published by The Telegraph.

“When Prince Philip came out, he turned to the Queen and said, ‘Thank f–k that’s over,’” he adds.

We suppose it’s possible that Philip simply didn’t enjoy the ceremony itself.

But considering everything about it was pretty standard in terms of royal wedding pageantry, we’re guessing the alleged comment had more to do with his new granddaughter-in-law.

The Philip-Meghan rumor mill churns on

Philip passed away in 2019. And astonishingly, an army of British cranks found a way to blame Meghan for his passing.

They insisted that the stress of seeing his family “torn apart” was too much for Philip’s aged heart.

Of course, Philip was 99 at the time of his passing, so if anyone is responsible for his death it’s probably Father Time.

We can’t say for sure how he felt about his daughter-in-law, but in his later years, Philip developed a reputation for stoicism and a tolerance for the foibles of others that seemed to run counter to his famous dedication to tradition and duty.

In other words, we don’t know if he hated Meghan, but it seems unlikely that he was in the habit of openly railing against her.

What we do know is that Philip was a man who was dedicated to family and decency above all else.

And so he probably wouldn’t be thrilled by the idea of a former butler violating the privacy of his previous employers in an attempt to create discord within the Windsor clan.

Just something that Mr. Harrold might want to keep in mind as he continues his press tour.