Jenelle Evans Gloats About Sending Jace to Live With His Dad: ‘He Learned His …

Last summer, Jenelle Evans announced that she was moving to Las Vegas.

It made sense that she would want a fresh start amid her messy divorce from David Eason.

But as many commenters pointed out, Jenelle’s kids had already been through a lot, and it seemed like moving them halfway across the country to Sin City would only add to their strain.

The critics were right, of course, and within a few months, Jenelle had shipped two of her three kids back East.

Jenelle Evans has a very poor relationship with son Jace. (Instagram)

Jenelle’s family situation remains chaotic

Earlier this year, Jenelle sent her eldest son, Jace, to live with his father, Andrew Lewis, in Florida.

Once again, as just about everyone predicted, the arrangement did not work out.

As is often the case, Jenelle’s story keeps changing, but one thing remains clear: Jace didn’t live with Andrew for very long.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup points out, Jenelle took to Facebook this week to defend her decision to send Jace to Florida.

Reality TV Star, Jenelle Evans, Celebrates Divorce with a party at Spearmint Rhino on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Spearmint Rhino New York City)

Responding to a comment from a fan who claimed that she knew very little about the man whom she sent her son to, Jenelle lashed out in a video in which she roasted both Jace and Andrew.

“I do know my ex, I know him very well, and in fact, I wanted Jace to learn the type of person he was,” Jenelle claimed.

“And Jace was very like, ‘Mom, can I please go live with my dad, let me go live with my dad,’ and I was like, ‘You don’t know the type of person he is,’ and [Jace] is like, ‘Just let me go find out myself,'” she continued, adding:

“So he went and guess what? He found out the type of person [Andrew] was.”

The Ashley’s sources tell a different story, saying, “Jace didn’t choose to go live with Andrew. It was decided for him [by Jenelle].”

Jenelle Evans attends the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections: 2Madison Avenue, Alleira Batik, Dian Pelangi and Itang Yunas front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity)

Jenelle went on to say that Andrew’s family assured her he was a changed man, that he had sobered up, gotten a job, and was even engaged to be married.

“Well, once Jace got there, [he found out that Andrew’s] fiancée broke up with him, and I don’t know what happened from there,” she said.

“I mean, I just know from what Jace told me. I’m not gonna share too much, but it was a fiasco and Jace didn’t want to admit it to me but he finally did and he’s happier being at home. And he learned his lesson. That’s all I can say.”

In other words, Jenelle really didn’t know what sort of situation she was sending her kid into, which was exactly what the comment claimed.

Thankfully, Jace is no longer living with Andrew. Unfortunately, he has the kind of mom who seems way too happy about the fact that her son found out his dad is not a great guy.