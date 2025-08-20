Jenelle Evans Lashes Out at Son Jace After He Exposes Text Messages, Accuses Her of Being …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans recently moved halfway across the country in order to escape the scandal and controversy of her life in North Carolina.

But her troubles followed her all the way to Las Vegas.

In a shocking turn of events, Jenelle’s 16-year-old son, Jace Evans, has posted sceeenshots of text messages he allegedly received from his mom.

Jenelle Evans has a very poor relationship with son Jace. (Instagram)

And not surprisingly, Jenelle doesn’t come off as a candidate for Mother of the Year.

Jace says he wants to return to North Carolina following abusive texts from Jenelle

According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jace posted a series of screenshots on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

“I am finally putting out how my mother really is,” he captioned one post.

“I need to go back to NC. She is just r[ea]lly unstable,” he wrote alongside another.

“I don’t need you, you don’t need me and I don’t understand why ur doing this just because I’m telling the truth,” Jace wrote to his mom in one text. “Ur crazy.”

“Your[e] the one saying you’re going to have my custody taken. F–K YOU,” Jenelle allegedly replied.

Jace Evans posted what he says is a screenshot of a text conversation with his mother. (Instagram)

From there, Jenelle accused Jace of lying when he claimed he’d been strangled by former stepfather David Eason in 2023.

“Just like the way you lied about David strangling you,” Jenelle allegedly wrote to Jace. “You make things worse on yourself.”

“I never lied,” Jace replied. “He tried to do [that s–t].”

“I was standing right there and have the Ring camera videos,” Jenelle allegedly wrote back.

“OK nice yea u were standing there yelling in my face cussing me out just watching things happen,” Jace replied.

Jenelle Evans and her oldest son on Teen Mom. (MTV)

“But go ahead and test me,” Jenelle allegedly wrote back, adding, “So keep it up and I’ll make ONE phone call,” Jenelle allegedly wrote, before telling Jace, “You won’t get a damn thing from me anymore including a phone.”

“Got it,” Jace replied.

Jenelle issues statement about Jace’s posts

Shortly after the posts were deleted, Jenelle issued a statement in which she claimed that Jace was upset about being “rightfully disciplined.”

“Jace posting our private texts was his reaction to being rightfully disciplined,” Jenelle wrote, adding:

Jenelle Evans offers her account of her two most recent breakups. (YouTube)

“While it hurts to see those moments shared publicly, I know it comes from a place of struggle. Navigating Jace’s different medical diagnoses has not been easy but I have never stopped fighting to make sure he has the resources, love and support he needs…

Jenelle went on to state that she will “always stand by” Jace, “no matter what challenges come our way and I will continue to work on being the best mom I can be to all three of my kids.”

She then asked her followers for “empathy, kindness and prayers.”

Earlier this year, Jenelle sent Jace to Florida to live with his father, whom he barely knew.

The arrangement didn’t last long, and Jenelle later claimed that she’d brought Jace back to Vegas after learning that his father was “not sober.”

Needless to say, it’s been a rocky few years for the teen. We hope that the adults in his life will be able to provide him with some stability soon.