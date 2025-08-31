Christine Brown: Kody Hurt Me When He Took My Virginity!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Let it be quite clear at this point:

Christine Brown will be holding nothing at all back in her upcoming memoir.

As previously reported, the Sister Wives regular will come out with “Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Finding Freedom” on Tuesday, September 2.

We already know she refers to ex-husband Kody Brown as a drama queen within its pages.

Christine and Kody Brown are no longer married. That’s probably a good thing. (TLC)

Now, meanwhile, we can also confirm she trashes Kody as basically an insensitive A-Hole as well.

In one section of this book, Christine actually opens up about her wedding night — specifically, about not just the first time she and Kody had sex. But the first time she EVER had sex.

Yes, Christine was a virgin upon exchanging vows.

Heck, her first kiss ever took place at the altar after becoming Kody’s spiritual spouse.

Kody, though, was already with Meri and Janelle and therefore had some experience in the bedroom and Christine writes that she trusted Brown “not to hurt” her.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown barely talk these days. (TLC)

“I wasn’t completely clueless, and I trusted him,” she writes. “I also thought, because he had some experience, that it would be, you know. Good.”

Instead?

Christine recalls her first sexual experience for readers as hurting “like crazy” and leaving her in tears, largely because “there was no foreplay.”

“There was no anything,” she goes on. “It was my very first time after having my very first kiss at the altar, and he was experienced so he should have known.”

Christine admits she was “crying from the pain” and significant disappointed because she thought the evening would play out VERY differently than it did.

Christine Brown looks downtrodden and disturbed on Sister Wives. (TLC)

“I envisioned hand-holding, moonlight, gentle touches,” she writes. “I imagined feeling beautiful and adored. I imagined a loving acknowledgment of our eternal life together.”

For the rest of the honeymoon, Christine now says she was “too sore” for the newlyweds to try again.

We should perhaps note here that the honeymoon was barely even a honeymoon; it wasn’t planned out at all.

“After our wedding, Christine and I got in the car and drove to Montana,” Kody wrote in the 2012 book Becoming Sister Wives. “It was a tense trip, and I have to admit that I wasn’t my most-cheerful self.”

Kody Brown never really looks to happy, does he? (TLC)

Back in June, on the Sister Wives tell-all special, Christine said her relationship with Kody lacked “true intimacy” by the end.

While she acknowledged on this same episode that she was “taken care” of physically at the beginning of the marriage, sex became “just an act,” she added, stating for the television record:

“No real emotion behind it or anything.”

Christine is thrilled with her life these days as a woman married to David Woolley, but has said she gets disgusted when thinking of her past with Kody.

“The sex was never….God, it was just so broken,” Christine also said on air on June 8.

However, the pair “didn’t talk about it,” she explains now.

“We both knew there was something lacking and something missing. And when you have sex five times in a year, you realize there’s a problem, and it’s like, do we really want to talk about it?

“So we had one conversation on intimacy, and it was like, are we going to have any kind of intimacy, sex in our marriage? And he was like, no. And so the next time you come over, I’m like, you’re done. You’re not staying here anymore. I don’t want you in my bed. We’re done.”

Christine Brown is all smiles in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

We can’t wait to find out what else Christine will reveal in her memoir.

The description on Amazon for this book reads as follows:

Becoming Kody Brown’s third wife in 1994, Christine finally found the big, happy family she had hoped for. When TLC’s hit show Sister Wives premiered in 2010, Christine knew it was her chance to shine a light on the brighter side of polygamy—the helping hands, the lively discussions, and their unmatched devotion to each other.

But the cameras also revealed a much darker truth.

In this candid tell-all, Christine shares for the first time the journey that led her away from the Morman church and the bold path she is carving to live apart from all she has ever known.

Moving, genuine, and insightful, this is a uniquely powerful tour de force of Christine’s journey toward and beyond her time in the spotlight as a sister wife.