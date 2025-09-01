Hilaria Baldwin Pregnant: Were ALL of Her Kids Born Via Secret Surrogate?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Some are calling into question Hilaria Baldwin and her pregnant belly photos from over the years.

That’s right — it’s no longer just about her accent.

The Baldwins star shares seven children with Alec Baldwin, and is stepmother to his eldest daughter, Ireland.

Officially, Hilaria welcomed just one of her children via surrogate. But some ask if that is the whole truth.

On ‘The Baldwins,’ Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin and their kids walk down the sidewalk. (Image Credit: TLC)

There’s a new ‘fan’ theory about Hilaria Baldwin

As you can see below, some on Reddit and elsewhere on social media are questioning whether Hilaria Baldwin’s pregnancy photos look quite right.

In a post labeled “Each of Hilaria Baldwin’s ‘pregnancies’ in chronological order,” a slideshow of photos shows Hilaria looking very different.

This is not only because she looked different over all in 2013 than she did in 2022.

It is because she seems to carry the pregnancies so differently that people are openly questioning whether she was even pregnant for some of these. For most of these.

From the looks of things, no one questions whether Hilaria Baldwin was truly pregnant with Carmen back in 2013.

Similarly, everyone freely acknowledges that Maria Lucia Victoria, born in February 2021, was welcomed via surrogate.

(These speculators have a theory as to why Hilaria and Alec divulged Lucia’s surrogacy)

It’s all of the children in between — and the child they’ve welcomed since — that the public is scrutinizing.

Though it wasn’t necessarily the franchise that she wanted, ‘The Baldwins’ has made Hilaria Baldwin into a reality TV star. Of sorts. (Image Credit: TLC)

What is different about Hilaria Baldwin’s pregnancy photos?

As you can see in the social media slideshow above, Hilaria’s pregnancy photos — with the sole exception of Carmen — look unusual.

There is absolutely such a thing as “basketball pregnancies.” Some people are very skinny, and their pregnancies are practically invisible from behind. As if they were smuggling basketballs under their shirts.

But, as numerous commenters pointed out, Hilaria does not appear to have secondary signs of pregnancy as she did with Carmen. No weight gain in her limbs and no visible changes in her breast tissue. These are changes that would normally be very conspicuous on such a slender, petite woman.

In the first teaser trailer for The Baldwins, we see Alec Baldwin, wife HIlaria Baldwin, in a seemingly staged cake decorating moment with several of their children. (Image Credit: TLC)

As to the theory which we hesitate to label a conspiracy theory … it’s a claim that Hilaria, for whatever reason, stopped giving birth herself after Carmen.

The theory also says that they kept all but one of the subsequent births via surrogate (more specifically, a gestational carrier) a secret.

That would be an extremely odd thing to do. Many people — especially wealthy celebrities — welcome children via surrogate. But Alec and Hilaria are deeply odd people.

You don’t usually get your own TLC show if you’re normal.

TLC released this promotional image for The Baldwins, a 2025 reality series starring Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin. (Image Credit: TLC)

Why reveal that Lucia was born via surrogate?

Alec and Hilaria welcomed Maria Lucia Victoria on February 25, 2021. That was just five months and some change after the birth of Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas on September 8, 2020.

Physicians advise waiting around two years between pregnancies. Giving birth five months apart would either be medically impossible or a medical emergency. So the fan theory is that Hilaria “had” to admit that Lucia was a surrogacy in order to explain the back-to-back births of her fifth and sixth children.

We have to of course emphasize that Hilaria could simply be someone who looks so slender during most of her pregnancies that she looks like she’s wearing a prosthetic baby bump.

And that perhaps she and Alec decided to have a child via surrogate at a time that overlapped with a natural pregnancy.

It is possible. After all, as we acknowledged, Hilaria is known for her eccentricities.