Christine Brown Book Excerpt: God, Kody is SUCH a Drama Queen!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you may have heard by now, Christine Brown is coming out with a memoir.

Upon first learning of this development in January, we wondered how concerned ex-husband Kody ought to be by what his former spouse would include in this tome.

And now?

We have at least a partial answer.

Christine Brown is making a funny face in this interview. (TLC)

On Instagram this week, Brown gave fans a sneak peek at her upcoming memoir Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom.

She took to her social media page and asked followers to randomly pick a page number from her book — in return, she read a sentence or two from that section, giving folks a little tease of what’s to come.

In one passage selected at random, Christine reflected Sister Wives, revealing that Kody seemed to view himself as the star, rather than a member of an ensemble cast with his four lovers.

“I used to rib Kody that the show was called Sister Wives. It’s not Kody and the Sister Wives. He’d say, ‘But it’s really about me.’ He was right to some extent.”

Christine Brown and Kody Brown barely talk these days. (TLC)

Christine concluded of her ex:

“He’d say he was the most ‘dynamic’ of all of us. I would agree that [he was] the most ‘dramatic’ of us.”

Christine left her spiritual marriage in November 2021 and has since married David Woolley; over the subsequent two years, Janelle and Meri Brown and walked away from Kody.

At this point, he’s only married to Robyn.

(Image Credit: TLC)

Christine has made it clear for a long time now that she’s thrilled with her decision.

As cited above, Christine’s autobiography will and be titled Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Finding Freedom and has been described by its publisher as “a groundbreaking and heartfelt memoir about living in a family like no other and finding the strength to leave Mormonism — and the only life she’s known — behind.”

A search on Amazon, meanwhile, reveals that Christine’s memoir will go on sale on September 2.

The description on this platform reads as follows:

Becoming Kody Brown’s third wife in 1994, Christine finally found the big, happy family she had hoped for. When TLC’s hit show Sister Wives premiered in 2010, Christine knew it was her chance to shine a light on the brighter side of polygamy—the helping hands, the lively discussions, and their unmatched devotion to each other.

But the cameras also revealed a much darker truth.

In this candid tell-all, Christine shares for the first time the journey that led her away from the Morman church and the bold path she is carving to live apart from all she has ever known.

Moving, genuine, and insightful, this is a uniquely powerful tour de force of Christine’s journey toward and beyond her time in the spotlight as a sister wife.

Christine Brown smirks in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

For her part, Christine previously gave us a general idea of what we can expect from the book.

“It is gritty and honest as I tell my story living polygamy as a child, to my marriage and family life. It shows my heartache with leaving religion and my marriage to FINALLY meeting [David Woolley],” Brown wrote as an Instagram caption in February.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” Kody wrote three-plus years ago after Christine confirmed she was done with him.

“We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”