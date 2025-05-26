Christine Brown: BARF! I’m Disgusted by My Past with Kody!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christine Brown has some regrets, you guys.

And she’s here to talk about them.

On Sunday night’s Sister Wives tell-all special, the mother of six looked back on her relationship with ex-spouse Kody and expressed some serious lament.

“You realize I loved Kody, like, four years ago?” Christine told husband David Woolley as they were packing to leave for filming.

She then added: “So much of my life was so focused on him, and it makes me disgusted with myself.”

Hello, Christine Brown! You’re pictured here on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Christine has been quite critical of Kody ever since she walked away from him in November 2021, often referring to him as a deadbeat dad, for example.

Back in September, Christine also sued Kody for child support and custody when it comes to young daughter Truely.

It took the TLC personality a number of years to build up the strength and courage to leave a relationship that had, in her opinion, become all about someone else.

In Christine’s opinion, Kody has clearly favored legal wife Robyn… ever since the two got married in 2014.

This is a take that continues to anger the Brown family patriarch.

David Woolley has made Christine Brown one very happy lady. (TLC)

On the May 25 installment of Sister Wives, meanwhile, Christine went on to shared a major difference she’s noticed between her and Woolley’s’s union to her past relationship with the father of 18 — who has also been dumped of late by Meri and Janelle Brown.

“You’re always here. You’re always a constant. And I always know when you’re here,” Christine said of David. “I never knew when Kody would be around. He kept us always in suspense. But not really.”

We mean, yeah. That’s sort of what happens in a polygamous marriage, right?

Kody spent different days and different nights with different women; by definition, he wasn’t able to focus on Christine… nor was she able to count on someone who had commitments elsewhere.

Christine Brown deserves props for getting away from Kody. (TLC)

So many of the issues really do go back to Robyn, though.

Citing Kody’s time spent with fourth wife Robyn, Christine said on air: “Well, I knew where he was at. That’s our biggest fight.”

Christine further addressed “weird and embarrassing” aspects of her and Kody’s marriage during a one-on-one conversation with host Sukanya Krishnan.

“My life was just wrapped up in what Kody needed and what he wanted and what the family needed and wanted,” the 53-year-old said.

“He didn’t just do whatever we were doing. We had to change what we were doing to accommodate him. And that’s not okay. That’s not fair. That’s making it so our lives are focused on him.”

(Image Credit: TLC)

YES, YES, YES. This, in our view, is why polygamy is simply unfair to the women involved at all times. We’re so very glad Christine, Janelle and Meri have arrived at this same realization.

“It’s embarrassing that I lived it,” Christine now admits of her many years of living within a plural marriage.

As for Kody, he’s done with polygamy… after getting dumped by three spouses over the course of a year or so.

“I don’t want to be flippant with my answer, because we were devoted to this, but I’m not interested in plural marriage anymore,” Kody told Robyn on an April episode of Sister Wives.

“I don’t want to pursue another woman because I don’t want that headache — the questions, the struggles, the wonder about trust.”