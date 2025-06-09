Christine Brown: I HATED Having Sex with Kody!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christine Brown is no longer holding back. About anything at all.

On Sunday night’s one-on-one Sister Wives special, the former polygamist told Sukanya Krishnan that her relationship with ex-spouse Kody Brown was a phony bunch of nonsense by the end.

“It wasn’t a real true intimacy,” Christine told Krishnan during the third installment of the Sister Wives tell-all onJune 8.

“That wasn’t taken care of me emotionally, romantically, physically, financially, nothing. I was independent at that point.”

Christine Brown is making a funny face in this interview. (TLC)

Christine left Kody in November 2021.

She has since married David Woolley and could not be happier with this man, her actual soulmate.

During this sit-down, Christine even reflected on her sex life with Kody, admitting that, “for a long time, it was just fun and it was just a blast. You know, we just had a lot of good times.”

And then, however?

“When he married Robyn, that’s where I was like, ‘Oh, there definitely is something missing here.’ But at that point… it was already so almost over anyway.”

Christine Brown and Kody Brown barely talk these days. (TLC)

While she acknowledges that she was “taken care” of physically at the beginning of the marriage, sex became “just an act,” Christine went on to say, emphasizing:

“No real emotion behind it or anything.”

When asked how the change made her feel, Christine said “just different” and then expounded as follows:

“Well, ‘used’ is a word, but maybe he felt used too. Like maybe we would just use each other. It didn’t mean anything.”

The mother of six said she thinks the couple became “apathetic” as the years passed, explaining:

“Maybe like I guess [we] kinda have to. Maybe there was just a need, just a physical need that was met.”

Christine Brown looks downtrodden and disturbed on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Christine is thrilled with her life these days, but has said she gets disgusted when thinking of her past with Kody.

“The sex was never….God, it was just so broken,” Christine said on June 8.

However, the pair “didn’t talk about it,” she says now.

“We both knew there was something lacking and something missing. And when you have sex five times in a year, you realize there’s a problem, and it’s like, do we really want to talk about it?

“So we had one conversation on intimacy, and it was like, are we going to have any kind of intimacy, sex in our marriage? And he was like, no. And so the next time you come over, I’m like, you’re done. You’re not staying here anymore. I don’t want you in my bed. We’re done.”

Flaunting their rings one year into marriage, Christine Brown and David Woolley smile with delight. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight)

Following the pair’s split, Christine went public with her relationship with Woolley on Valentine’s Day 2023; they got married in October of that year.

And they had intercourse before their nuptials, just to be clear.

“Like full on, it was going to happen,” Brown told Krishnan. “We’re going to make love first because I needed to make sure there was going to be physical attraction before I would settle into a relationship with somebody.”

With Woolley, Christine said she now has “confidence” that she lacked with Kody.

“What we had was something so special and something so beautiful, we just naturally moved into everything,” Christine gushed on this special.

“I’m a grown woman. I know what I had before, and I know what I want in the future. And so for us, once we made that step, it was like at that point I was already committed. I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t know there was a commitment there.”

So much for those Christine Brown divorce rumors, huh?