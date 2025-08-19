Meri Brown Hints at “Accusations, Heartbreak” in Cryptic Instagram Post

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meri Brown appears to be going through it at the moment.

But at least she isn’t going through it alone.

On August 18, the long-time Sister Wives cast member gave thanks for those around her… while also hinting at some recent trouble in her life.

She didn’t delve into many details, however.

Meri Brown delved into her decision to leave Kody on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

“When the storm rolls in, you find out real quick who your warriors are,” Meri wrote as a caption to her posing with three friends (one of whom is best pal Jenn Sullivan) in matching shirts.

She added:

“This week has been a straight up shit show! You know the weeks, the ones that come at you from every angle…. accusations, heartbreak, frustration, mistakes, and chaos that just won’t quit. The kind of week that thinks it’s going to break you.”

Accusations? Heartbreak?!?

How interesting, right? As far as we know, Meri hasn’t been able to find and/or keep a boyfriend since walking away from Kody Brown, so it’s unclear just what she’s referring to here.

Gesturing dramatically on Season 19 of Sister Wives, Meri Brown discusses the future of what was once a shared marital property. (Image Credit: TLC)

In this latest post, Meri emphasized that the aforementioned events did NOT break her.

“This group here, this little group of fierce and unapologetic women, we’re not about to let that happen,” she wrote of her friends.

“These are my people. My ride or die people. We laugh together and cry together. We have each others backs and will stand shoulder to shoulder when the world tries to knock us down. We’ll ride at dawn for each other without hesitation because showing up for each other is just what we do!”

It’s worth noting, we suppose, that Meri doesn’t include any of her former sister wives (Janelle, Robyn or Christine) in this group.

But that shouldn’t come as any surprise to TLC viewers.

Meri isn’t close to any of those women.

Meri Brown has a lot to say on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

“These women aren’t just friends, they’re warriors. They’re therapists, truth tellers, soul healers, and solution strategists,” the reality star went on.

“They’re partners in crime who don’t flinch at the mess or run from the storm. They lean in. They show up. They lock arms and remind me, and each other, who the hell we are what the hell we’re capable of.

“I am beyond blessed, beyond grateful, and beyond words. When the world feels like it’s on fire, these are the kind of women you want in your corner.

“I’m so glad they’re in mine.”

What a nice sentiment and message, don’t you think?

(TLC)

Meri has been on her own for over three years now.

She, Janelle and Christine all made the right decision awhile back to leave relationships that were entirely one-sided.

Meri has made it clear of late that she’s not getting back together with Kody, and also that the last couple years have taught her some essential life lessons.

“I’m learning about myself while I do it, and learning about what I do and don’t want, [and] what I will [and] I won’t tolerate,” the reality star previously told Parade, adding of the challenges of dating:

“I would love to meet somebody just organically out in public, but I just don’t know how to do that. It’s really hard.”