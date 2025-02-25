Chris Pratt Gushes Over Patrick Schwarzenegger Hanging Dong on ‘The White …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Chris Pratt got an eyeful of brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Of course, so did everyone tuning in to The White Lotus Season 3 and seeing the actor’s frontal nudity scene.

But we can all understand that it’s a little different for members of his family.

After his parents shared their statements, his A-list actor brother-in-law is offering a pretty blunt appraisal.

Chris Pratt has nothing but praise for Patrick Schwarzenegger on ‘The White Lotus’

Our society is very weird about nudity and doubly so about male nudity (or at least, weird in a different way than about women). The ensuing awkwardness means that, sometimes, the best response is to crack a joke.

While speaking to E! News, Chris Pratt did just that about brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger hanging dong during The White Lotus‘ third season.

“I know where my eyes went,” he heartily confessed on Monday, February 24.

Chris Pratt was quick to emphasize that his southward glance at Patrick Schwarzenegger’s frontal nudity was not incestuous in any meaningful sense.

“I’m not blood-related to him,” he pointed out. Pratt did not stop discussing his brother-in-law in very direct terms, either.

“I was looking at that d–k, bro,” Pratt announced. So, obviously, were many people. Though we here at THG wouldn’t necessarily recommend tuning in to The White Lotus purely for the jumbo-sized Vienna sausage.

Chris Pratt praised Patrick Schwarzenegger as a ‘physical specimen’

“No, he looks amazing. Obviously, he’s a physical specimen,” Chris Pratt praised accurately. “But also he’s a really solid actor, because the character he’s playing is completely different than who he is.”

Some actors tend to get cast to play slightly exaggerated versions of themselves in many different roles. The best actors get to branch out.

Pratt praised his brother-in-law for bringing to life a character that “feels natural and good.” He went on to gush: “I’ve been telling everybody for years, I’ve been telling him as well, I really think we’re entering a decade of Patrick.”

As we previously reported, Arnold Schwarzenegger raved over his son’s nude scene. Arnold himself posed nude before rising to mega-fame, and later appeared in various states of undress during some of his most iconic film roles.

Additionally, Maria Shriver admitted to People that she missed her son’s blink-and-you-miss-it dong scene.

“My kids were like, ‘Did you see that?’ And I was like, ‘No. What?’” she confessed. Shriver then added oddly: “So that shows you — a mother’s eyes are always on the kids’ eyes.”

We’re not going to question Maria Shriver’s odd remark about mothers and their eyes. She has, one might argue, been famous for too many decades to speak like a normal person.

It’s possible that Chris Pratt was hoping to break the tension that our weird, sex-negative culture imposes. Believe it or not, many men in our society have no idea what the men that they know look like naked. They must lead lives full of mystery … until one of them stars on prestige television.

Or maybe he just wanted to praise his brother-in-law. Despite his past statements and the way that his public image has soured, many who know him say that Chris Pratt is a good guy.

If you’re an A-list actor, being a good guy means singing the praises of your famous-but lesser-known actor bro-in-law. And, when appropriate, the praises of his dong.