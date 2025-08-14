Britney Spears ‘Suffers’ Nip Slip During Dance, Posts It Anyway

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Britney Spears would rather post a nip slip video than redo a video to make it SFW.

And honestly? She’s so real for that.

Meanwhile, the man whose sole claim to fame is fathering her handsome sons is once again ready to cash in on their short-lived marriage.

It’s not going over well with fans. Britney’s fans, we mean. Does Kevin Federline have fans?

Singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Britney Spears cannot be contained

This week, Britney Spears took to her Instagram page to share another delightful dancing video.

In this case, “delightful” doesn’t go far enough. The video, set to “Any Time, Any Place” by Janet Jackson, turned out to be downright titillating.

See, Britney wore a shimmery gold minidress.

The open section — what many call the “boob window” — was truly living up to its nickname.

Britney Spears shares a video on Instagram dancing to "Any Time, Any Place" by Janet Jackson. pic.twitter.com/uQSOu7fXfN — y2k (@y2kpopart) August 13, 2025

Janet Jackson was an appropriate choice in music, and not just because Justin Timberlake wronged both talented singers during the course of their lives.

Britney also experienced what appears to be a wardrobe malfunction.

Though, given the outfit, perhaps it’s the minidress working as intended.

During her dance, Britney experienced multiple nip slips. At times, the slips took place on both sides simultaneously.

As you can see, however, she employed tasteful sunflower emojis to comply with Meta’s infamously prudish rules on nipples.

Singer Britney Spears waves as she attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Isn’t her ex up to something?

Kevin Federline recently announced that he’s coming out with his own tell-all book, after the success of Britney Spears’ own memoir.

You Thought You Knew will allegedly cover his erstwhile marriage to Britney, which spanned from 2004 to 2007, in detail.

In addition to those years together, the two share their children, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline.

Kevin Federline blasts Britneyâ€™s parenting in a scathing interview, claiming that her teenage sons are embarrassed by her antics. (Image Credit: CBS)

Needless to say, Federline’s book plans are not going over well.

First and foremost, many accuse him of simply cashing in on Britney. And, some would say, not for the first time.

Both of their children are now young adults. Everyone knew that the child support payments would not continue forever.

Is he hoping to once again leverage a marriage that ended almost two decades ago for a payout?

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Not all memoirs are equal

The other big issue seems to be that people aren’t sure that a Kevin Federline tell-all is going to pop off like his ex’s memoir did.

Britney Spears is actually a sympathetic, well-liked person.

She has a fascinating story and a lot of people want good things for her.

Some have disparagingly characterized Federline as someone who won the fertility lottery by impregnating a superstar, and that he’s been coasting on that ever since.

Maybe that’s unfair. But a memoir seeking to cash in on his time with Britney isn’t going to help him beat that characterization.