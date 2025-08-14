Priscilla Presley Accused of Removing Daughter Lisa Marie From Life Support In Shocking …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In January of 2023, Lisa Marie Presley passed away unexpectedly after going into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas.

The only daughter of Elvis Presley was just 54 years old.

In the years since Lisa Marie’s passing, an ugly battle for control of the family estate has torn the Presley family apart.

And now, a new lawsuit shockingly alleges that Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, removed her from life support as part of her effort to assume total control of Elvis’ estate.

Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Shocking lawsuit accuses Priscilla of ruthless conniving

Last year, Priscilla filed a suit against several of her former business partners, accusing them of financial abuse.

Now, she’s on the receiving end of a countersuit that contains some very bold allegations.

According to court documents obtained by the New York Post, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, the heads of Priscilla Presley Partners, claim that Priscilla “pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted” to the hospital.

They claim that Priscilla “ultimately wanted to control” of the estate and was aware that Lisa Marie intended to have her removed as sole guardian of her personal trust.

Priscilla Presley attends the photocall for “Elvis” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“Priscilla knew that Lisa’s death neutralized the threat of Lisa’s efforts to have Priscilla removed as the sole trustee of Lisa’s irrevocable life insurance trust, and Priscilla ultimately wanted to control the Promenade Trust and Graceland,” the lawsuit alleges.

“At her house the following week, Priscilla allegedly exclaimed, ‘I’m the queen. I’m in charge of Graceland.’”

Not surprisingly, lawyers for Priscilla are strongly denying the allegations.

Attorney Marty Singer slammed the filing as “one of the most shameful, ridiculous, salacious, and meritless” lawsuits he had ever seen.

“This is nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an eighty-year-old woman in blatant retaliation for bringing a lawsuit to redress the wrongful conduct of Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators,” he told the Post in a statement issued Wednesday.

Priscilla Presley celebrates backstage with her daughter Lisa Marie Presley after Lisa Marie’s performance at 3rd & Lindsley during the 14th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference on September 20, 2013 in Nashville, United States. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Americana Music Festival)

“Accusing a grieving mother of contributing to her daughter’s death is not savvy advocacy; it is malicious character assassination, and should be broadly condemned,” Singer continued, adding:

These fabricated claims have absolutely no validity and we are confident this case will be dismissed.”

Lisa Marie died of a small bowel obstruction after going into cardiac arrest on January 12, 2023.

Though she’d struggled with substance abuse and had opioids in her system when she arrived at the hospital, the ME who examined Lisa Marie stated that she did not die of an overdose.

Priscilla has yet to publicly respond to the allegation that she prematurely removed her daughter from life support.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.