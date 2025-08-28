Blake Lively Hasn’t Congratulated Taylor Swift on Engagement and ‘Isn’t …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Unless you’ve been living under a rock in a cave on Mars, you’ve heard by now that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have gotten engaged.

And you’re probably aware that everyone from Donald Trump to the Swifties in your Facebook feed have had their say on the subject.

But there’s one prominent figure in Taylor’s life who apparently hasn’t breathed a word about the upcoming nuptials — at least not publicly.

Rapper Ice Spice, Donna Kelce, singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively react in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Blake Lively reportedly has yet to reach out to Taylor Swift

There was a time when Taylor and Blake Lively were the best of friends.

Blake was even seated next to Taylor when she attended her first Super Bowl and watched Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs dismantle the San Francisco 49ers.

But these days, Taylor and Blake are reportedly no longer on speaking terms.

Their falling out had to do with Blake’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Taylor was dragged into the drama thanks to Baldoni’s claim that Blake used her famous friend’s clout to try and intimidate him.

Blake Lively attends the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

Taylor was allegedly furious, and these days, a source says, Blake “doesn’t talk about Taylor at all,”

“This is something that we would’ve talked about in the past, like what was going to happen, if she was going to be in the wedding, what that would look like. All of that. But now, it’s just silence,” the insider tells the Daily Mail.

“There’s no ‘will she or won’t she’ about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won’t. She knows that, and I don’t think she particularly wants to talk about that.”

The insider stressed that Blake is not “sitting home obsessing about Taylor getting engaged” because “she’s got her own life to focus on.”

Taylor’s involvement in the Baldoni drama

Baldoni claims that Lively referred to Swift as one of the “dragons” who help to protect her interests.

“I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better,” Blake allegedly texted.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

“Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. [Smiley-face emoji] you will too, I can promise you.”

In another text, Lively allegedly referred to Swift and husband Reynolds as her “most trusted partners.”

At one point, Baldoni’s lawyers issued a subpoena to Taylor, but the demand that she testify was later dropped.

However, it seems the damage to Blake and Taylor’s relationship had already been done.

“Their friendship has halted. Taylor wants no part in this drama,” a source told People in May.

And now it looks like Blake will have no part in the wedding of the century.