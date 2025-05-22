Justin Baldoni DROPS Taylor Swift Subpoena: Is She Finally Finished With the Blake Lively …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal feud probably won’t be resolved anytime soon.

But Taylor Swift might have just been offered a golden opportunity to extricate herself from the drama.

In an unexpected move, Baldoni and his legal team have withdrawn the legal paperwork seeking information from Swift.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

We don’t know exactly why the probe into Swift’s involvement in the Lively vs. Baldoni war was dropped so abruptly.

But a source implied to Page Six that there was no further need for a subpoena, as Taylor freely offered the details Justin’s lawyers were seeking.

“When information is voluntarily received, there is no need for subpoenas,” the insider said.

The remark contributed to the perception that Taylor’s agenda in all of this has nothing to do with her loyalty to Blake and everything to do with her desire to extricate herself from an increasingly messy legal battle.

Blake Lively attends the “It Ends With Us” UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Team Blake takes a shot at Justin’s legal strategy

Perhaps that’s why reps for Baldoni have declined to comment on the situation, while Lively’s team was quick to issue a statement.

“We are pleased that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties have withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm,” a Lively spokesperson told Deadline in response to today’s news.

“We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel, and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process.”

Justin Baldoni attends the Columbia Pictures World Premiere of “The Garfield Movie” at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 19, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

From there, Lively’s reps accused Justin of trying to complicate the central issues of the case by shifting the media’s focus toward Blake’s relationship with Taylor.

“The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the center of this case since day one,” the Lively spokesperson said.

“Exploiting Taylor Swift’s celebrity was the original plan in Melissa Nathan’s scenario planning document, and it continues to this day,” the statement adds, referring to the head of Baldoni’s crisis management team.

“Faced with having to justify themselves in federal court, they folded.”

Taylor Swift arrives ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Once again, the two sides offer differing accounts

Needless to say, the Page Six source and the statement from Lively’s reps are offering two very different takes on the situation.

But for Swifties, the important thing is that Taylor officially has a bit less stress in her life. Reps for the pop icon issued an angry response when Swift was subpoenaed earlier this month.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history,” a spokesperson for Swift said on May 9.

The situation allegedly had an impact on Taylor and Blake’s friendship, and insiders claimed that Swift distanced herself from Lively amid the Baldoni drama.

Perhaps now that the subpoena has been dropped, Taylor and Blake can start hanging out again. Or maybe Tay will continue to steer clear of this war until it’s finally settled in court.