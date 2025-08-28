Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Engagement Celebrated By MAGA Influencers: What’s Going …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

As you’ve certainly heard by now, Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce.

And as we probably should have anticipated, very few people are being normal about it.

It’s no surprise that Swifties are losing their minds over the news, but what we didn’t see coming was the reaction from influencers on the far-right side of the political spectrum.

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Influencers hope marriage will ‘conservatize’ Taylor and Travis

As we previously reported, Donald Trump’s reaction to Taylor and Travis’ engagement was shockingly positive.

(The president has criticized Swift and Kelce on numerous occasions.)

Now, several prominent conservative influencers have followed suit, with many expressing their hope that Taylor and Travis’ engagement will be the beginning of a nationwide cultural shift.

Commentator Charlie Kirk predicts that marriage will “conservatize” both Taylor and Travis.

“Maybe one of the reasons why Taylor Swift has been so just kind of annoyingly liberal over the last couple of years is that she’s not yet married and she doesn’t have children. I say this non-sarcastically,” Kirk said on a recent episode of his podcast, according to the Daily Beast.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

“Taylor Swift might deradicalize herself. She might come back down to reality,” he continued, adding:

“Deep down, I think Taylor Swift actually was raised as a conservative that has gotten kind of caught up in this metropolitan liberal stuff, and she doesn’t quite have an attachment to the conservative backbone that she was raised in, but this might reattach her in the best possible way.”

Taylor, of course, is not a “radical” by any definition, but in times of extreme political polarization such as this one, wild allegations become normalized.

And Charlie’s not the only one who thinks that Taylor is about to toss her principles overboard and begin fighting for the other side.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“I think the greatest contribution they could make to western civilization at this point would be to have a bunch of babies and persuade all these people who mindlessly follow them to also have a bunch of babies,” conservative pundit Scott Jennings said on CNN this week.

“I just think if they have a bunch of babies, it would help the birth rate.”

Far-right journalist Ben Shapiro echoed Jennings’ sentiments, describing the engagement “unironically an excellent thing” and tweeing, “I hope many other single people follow their example.”

“I think Taylor Swift getting married is a massive net-positive for society and a huge blow to the woke movement,” conservative influencer Matt Van Swol chimed in. “Showing people who have spent a lifetime not growing up, now taking responsibility and commitment is great.”

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

These commentators are all following suit with Trump, who said of Kelce and Swift:

“I think he’s a great player and he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck.”

Obviously, marriage and family are not inherently conservative or liberal phenomena — in fact, for most people, such milestones are almost entirely apolitical.

So we suppose you’d have to possess a greater familiarity with the philosophies of the Charlie Kirks of the world than we care to acquire in order to understand why these folks feel otherwise.

But hey, at least for once, the Left and Right are on the same page about something.

If only Taylor and Travis could get engaged every week!