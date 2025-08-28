Kim Kardashian RIPS Donald Trump’s Effed Up Immigration Policy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian has once again made her thoughts known when it comes to a certain United States President who is almost definitely racist, elitist and all around idiotic.

Yes, we’re looking at you, Donald Trump.

On Thursday night at Diane von Furstenberg’s DVF Awards, which recognized her work as a prison reform advocate, Kardashian sat down at a roundtable with journalists.

At one point, the mother of four was asked her thoughts on the ongoing ICE raids in the country.

“In the news you hear, ‘Oh, it’s about people who have committed these crimes and they’re trying to help out our country,'” Kim responded, prior to criticizing what she actually believes to be happening.

“But then you hear about all of the people who have worked so hard to build our country, and so many people that are such a part of our country getting affected. People I know. People my friends know.”

Years ago, Kardashian met with President Trump in the Oval Office.

The two sort of worked together to free an Alabama woman named Alice Johnson from jail after she had served many years for a drug-related offense.

But the reality star now appears to see Trump for the ghoul that he truly is.

“You want to believe that there’s a powerful message in protection, but then you see that it’s not really happening like that,” Kardashian went on.

“It’s really tough, but I think that we have to do what we can to protect the people that have really supported and built our country.”

This has become a common critique of the Trump administration, which appears to be targeting pretty much anyone of color for deportation — not just any violent or dangerous criminals.

To Kardashian’s credit, she really has advocated for criminal justice reform for several years now.

Of late, Kim has called for the release of Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are both serving life sentences after being convicted of murdering their parents in 1989. The brothers were recently denied parole.

Back in June, Kardashian first leveled this same sort of judgment against Trump.

Amid ongoing tension between protesters and military forces in Los Angeles sent by the President, Kim took to social media to blast what she saw as overreach on behalf of the administration and ICE.

“There HAS to be a BETTER way,” Kardashian wrote this summer to her 356 million followers, adding:

“We’re told that ICE exist to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. Growing up in LA, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city.

“No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants.”

