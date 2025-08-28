The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3: Premiere Date REVEALED!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

More secrets are about to be exposed, television fans.

On Thursday, Hulu announced that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 would premiere on its platform this fall.

Specifically, all 10 episodes of the unscripted series will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ on November 13, 2025.

(Hulu)

According to the official synopsis, “#Momtok is back, but damaging revelations and allegations threaten its future.”

It continued by saying this season “the members face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift, trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur. When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins and a clash between #Momtok and #Dadtok erupts.”

Upcoming episodes will bring back veterans Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mayci Neeley, Jen Affleck, Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews, Demi Engemann, Whitney Leavitt and Miranda McWhorter.

From what we can gather, no new cast members are expected to join a full-time capacity.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are back for Season 2. (Hulu)

Last season, presumed villain Whitney made her presence felt once again… while Jen struggled with her mental healthy, especially after learning about her third pregnancy.

The MomToker admitted she wasn’t sure if she was experiencing prenatal depression — or was simply overwhelmed by raising two kids under age 3 while expecting another baby and working on her marriage.

“Out of respect for Jen’s privacy, production has made the decision to stop filming with her at this time so she can focus on her mental health,” Hulu said at one point on screen.

(In the current, non-filming timeline, she welcomed this baby in June.)

You’re looking at a cast photo of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Disney)

Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives wrapped uo with a “To Be Continued” message and additional footage from the fallout of Marciano’s infidelity claims.

While he said in a voiceover that the situation is “so much bigger” than others think, Jessi’s husband, Jordan, called the rumors into question.

“This is going to be headlines. The truth always reveals itself,” Jordan said while in another scene accusing the drama of being “Demi’s doing” behind the scenes.

Jessi, for her part, appeared to blame Demi as well for spreading misinformation.

“He knows that this is ruining my family and my life,” she shared before saying Demi was “making it up” when it came to the affair claims.