Scheana Shay Maintains Innocence In Eddie Cibrian Affair: I Didn’t Know He Was …

When Vanderpump Rules viewers first met Scheana Shay back in 2013, she had recently ended an affair with actor Eddie Cibrian.

At the time, Cibrian was married to Brandi Glanville, who starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside Lisa Vanderpump, who owned the restaurant where Scheana worked and produced the reality show that made her famous.

In other words, that affair was probably the best thing that could’ve happened for Shay’s career — but she maintains that had no idea Cibrian was married.

Scheana Shay attends the Heather McDonald celebration of 10 Years Of “Juicy Scoop” at STK Los Angeles on June 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald)

Scheana opens up about affair in new memoir

Like so many reality stars before her, Scheana is now branching out by writing a memoir.

In an excerpt from her book, My Good Side, which is set to hit stores on July 22, Shay maintains that she was young and naive when she met Cibrian — and had no idea he was married.

After graduating from Azusa Pacific University in May 2006, Scheana moved to Los Angeles to “make a name for myself in the entertainment industry, whether that was as an actress, a TV host, or a news reporter,” according to the excerpt published by People.

She met Cibrian while working at a “private member’s cigar lounge and restaurant” where “every A-list celebrity, director, writer, and actor hung out.”

Actor Eddie Cibrian attends The 2014 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala Honoring Carole King at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

“If you were to ask me when I was growing up what my exact type was, to a tee it was Eddie — tall, dark, and handsome, with dimples. The second we made eye contact, he smiled at me with those dimples, and I melted. How could I not? He’s undeniably a gorgeous human,” she writes, adding:

“Eddie was the sweetest, funniest, most charismatic, consummate gentleman I’d ever met. He always made me feel like I was the only girl in the room when I was working.

“To be clear, Eddie wasn’t my boyfriend (at least not exclusively). But we did start a physical relationship at the end of 2006, which was a weekly booty call.”

How could she not have known he was married?

Scheana Shay attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Cirbrian was already a well-known actor at this time, having starred in TV series like Third Watch and Ugly Betty.

So it wouldn’t have been hard for Scheana to find out that he was married — but she insists she was in the dark the whole time.

“This was pre–social media, so it wasn’t like he was posting pics of his family in matching pajamas in front of a Christmas tree,” she explains in her book, adding that she had good reason for never visiting him at home:

“It really felt like we were building something. Did I think it was weird that I never went to his house? No! He lived in Calabasas, supposedly. And I certainly wasn’t making the trek to Calabasas in 2007, when Ubers didn’t exist, and I had less than $1,000 to my name,” Shay explains.

TV personalities Billie Lee and Scheana Marie attend OUT Magazine’s Inaugural Power 50 Gala & Awards Presentation at Goya Studios on August 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“It was so much easier and more fun to hang out in Beverly Hills or Hollywood, and my place was closer and more convenient. I didn’t see a single red flag, especially since we weren’t exclusive.”

These days, Brandi and Scheana have buried the hatchet.

And of course, Eddie is happily married to LeAnn Rimes (a relationship that began while they were both married to other people).

So we guess all’s well that ends well — although Scheana might be reopening some old wounds with her new book.