Orlando Bloom Implies He’s “Lonely” and “Sad” in Wake of …

Orlando Bloom appears to be going through it these days.

In the wake of his split from long-time girlfriend Katy Perry, the actor uploaded a number of thoughts/quotes from the Swiss psychiatrist and psychotherapist Carl Jung, taken from the account @sapienkind, on July 2.

Among the posts?

An exploration of the idea of “loneliness.” A second quote said that even a happy life needs to be balanced by “sadness.”

Orlando Bloom attends the premiere of “Deep Cover” at the Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Theater in New York on June 10, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Specifically, one musing read as follows:

Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself.

Other Jung phrases included:

Every form of addiction is bad, no matter whether the narcotic be alcohol, morphine or idealism.

People will do anything, no matter how absurd, to avoid facing their own souls.

Thinking is difficult, that’s why most people judge.

Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word happy would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Prior to getting all profound with these quotes, Bloom cited new beginnings on social media.

We had previously heard that Bloom hooked up with Sydney Sweeney while abroad at Jeff Bezos’ insane wedding — and this may or may not be true.

Even if said hook up did happen, however, it didn’t appear to fill the apparent hold in the 48-year old’s heart.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Bloom and Perry met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016.

They went Instagram official a few months later when they attended the Cannes Film Festival as a romantic item.

After dating for a year, the stars broke up in 2017, although reversed course and got engaged in February 2019.

However, no wedding date was ever set and never seemed as if they were close to walking down the aisle.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” a source close to the celebrities told Us Weekly in late June, adding:

“It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”



According to this same source, Perry and Bloom’s split has been “a long time coming” as everything between them has “been tense for months.”

The exes share five-year-old daughter Daisy.

