Kelly Ripa Roasted by Husband Mark Consuelos Over Breast Size

Kelly Ripa knows that her audience of “witnesses” is on her side.

For years, her on-air exchanges with hunky husband Mark Consuelos have turned heads.

They have such a good, funny dynamic. But sometimes, their jokes have the audience doing a double take.

The latest example: Mark’s teasing of Kelly over her breast size may have gone too far.

Kelly Ripa has one little problem with her weighted vest

On the Tuesday, July 1 episode of Live With Kelly & Mark, spouses and titular hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took their signature banter to a new level.

In addition to other topics, like “healthy food swaps” — a segment targeted at parents whose kids are about to have a miserable Fourth of July — they touched upon exercise.

Specifically, Kelly discussed weighted vests that people can wear for workouts, with the host gushing:

“I love my weighted vest.”

However, Kelly did acknowledge that she runs into one little problem with the weighted vest.

“I have the extra small, because — I’m going to say something,” she shared.

“I’m going to say it, and I’m just gonna say it, and you’re all going to have to deal with it.”

Kelly continued: “Because I don’t have boobs — yes, I said it! There, I said it!”

Clearly, the vest isn’t designed for her petite frame

The audience applauded Kelly Ripa for being so forthright. Society evaluates someone’s attractiveness, health, status, and gender performance off of breast size and shape.

That means that most people feel that they, in some ways, do not measure up.

Kelly’s handsome husband, Mark, chimed in, explaining that “There needs to be something in there” to keep the vest in place.

“There needs to be something to anchor it down, because mine fastens here, so when I walk, it just slides up, and the next thing I know, my weights are around my throat,” Kelly elaborated.

“I find myself walking while holding my vest in place.”

“I guess they don’t make toddler-sized weight vests just quite yet,” Mark then joked.

While this was a joke in part about Kelly simply being a very tiny woman, it was also clearly another dig at her small cup size.

One that some of her audience felt went too far, prompting collective groans.

Kelly, however, smiled at the crowd. “That’s right, my audience, an audience of witnesses!” she cheered. “Anyway, they’re saying it does help with things like bone density and improving your cardiovascular health.”

Did Mark cross a line?

Some folks are very sensitive about their bodies. Whether it’s from trauma or societal pressures or their own dysmorphia, they do not want to discuss a feature. Even if others see it as a positive one.

In this case, Kelly Ripa brought up a possible insecurity.

Her husband, who knows and loves her (they’ve been together for over 30 years!), then cracked a joke to tease her on the topic.

We get the feeling that, had Mark crossed a line with his loving teasing, Kelly would let him know.

Instead, their banter and famous sense of humor have kept their relationship strong and continue to earn them fans.