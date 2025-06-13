Brandi Glanville & Eddie Cibrian & LeAnn Rimes Get Together to Celebrate Jake …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Brandi Glanville, Eddie Cibrian, and LeAnn Rimes have come a long way.

Just a decade ago, Brandi was very publicly unhappy with her ex and his new wife. Given the circumstances of how Eddie and LeAnn got together, that’s understandable.

Now, so many things have changed. Brandi and Eddie’s kids have grown so much.

And all three adults came together for son Jake Cibrian’s graduation.

During a classic confrontation, Brandi Glanville clashes with RHOBH castmates. (Image Credit: Bravo)

What could bring Brandi Glanville, Eddie Cibrian, and LeAnn Rimes together?

If you know only two things about Eddie Cibrian, it’s probably that he played a major hottie in But I’m A Cheerleader and that he cheated on Brandi Glanville with LeAnn Rimes while filming Northern Lights.

Brandi took a break from her risque adventures and the medical mystery of her normally beautiful face to watch her son Jake graduate from high school.

On Thursday, June 12, she watched Jake receive his diploma.

And she did so right alongside Eddie and LeAnn.

“And just like that it’s Graduation Day!!!” Brandi cheered in an Instagram post for the younger of her two sons.

The proud mom gushed: “So proud of you @jakecibrian.”

Her post included a few photos of her handsome son, including a snap of him on the graduation stage and a glimpse of him with a few classmates.

Everyone is so proud of Jake!

For his part, Eddie Cibrian shared a video to Instagram.

The montage shows Jake accepting his diploma and a series of stills in which he poses with loved ones, including Eddie and LeAnn.

“And the Class of 2025 is off and running!” Eddie captioned.

“Congrats my boy @jakecibrian.”

Naturally, LeAnn Rimes also gushed over Jake Cibrian’s graduation.

She shared a photo to Instagram alongside a short series of videos of the major life milestone.

“Class of 2025! CONGRATS to the best kid ever @jakecibrian and to the whole @agourahigh class of 2025!” she wrote in her caption.

LeAnn raved: “We love you jake!!!!! YOU DID IT!!! #classof2025 #graduation #highschoolgraduation #agourahighschool.”

During an Entertainment Tonight segment on YouTube, Brandi Glanville highlights the regions of her face that have experienced odd disfigurement amidst her medical mystery in late 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube/Entertainment Tonight)

This is a tough time for Brandi

Brandi Glanville has been battling an ongoing and expensive medical mystery.

The facial disfigurement has left her unable to work and has even damaged her teeth.

Health troubles can strike even on the most important occasions.

It is so good that she was able to see her son graduate and celebrate — even with her ex and his wife.