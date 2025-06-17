Meghan Markle Podcast Fate Revealed: Will It Return?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle has no more confessions to make.

On the June 17 episode of Aspire with Emma Grede, Markle sat down for a wide-ranging conversation about entrepreneurship.

During the chat, Meghan confirmed her podcast (Confessions of a Female Founder), which premiered April 8 via Lemonada Media, is currently on hiatus.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

“As I knew I was in this building phase of my business, what an amazing opportunity to pull back the curtain and let people see what’s happening at the start,” Markle told listeners.

“And to then take everyone’s advice and mine included and to say, ‘I love that there’s so much excitement and desire for another season, but I need to focus on my business.'”

This business is a reference to Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Confessions of a Female Founder launched in tandem with two other major projects: Markle’s’s Netflix series and the April 2 launch of As ever. She previously teased some sort of product release for June 20.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

The podcast featured honest conversations with friends and fellow founders including Whitney Wolfe Herd, Kadi Lee, Jamie Kern Lima, Sarah Blakel, and Tina Knowles, all delving into the realities of launching a business.

During this new interview, Markle also said she had no real choice but to focus on her burgeoning company.

Asked by Grede why she started the podcast, Meghan called it “perfect synergy” and then expounded as follows:

“I was so fortunate to find Lemonada, I love that it was a female-founded company that was doing podcasts and the women running it.”

(Photo Credit: Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

Continued the polarizing star:

“Very rarely do people see everything that’s happening behind the scenes. I could show a small glimpse of that. But equally, yes. I wrapped season one of my Netflix series. Still had to promote it, still had to be in the edits for season two.

“We were in pre-production of one season while we were doing post-production of the other. It’s constant.”

Despite not being very popular these days, Markle did not rule out on Tuesday that her podcast might return one day.

“I would love to bring the show back when I am at a different end of my founder journey, when I’ve gone through Q4 and say, ‘Here are my proof points. Here’s this. Wow. What a year it’s been.’ Or even longer than that. I think a different time will be so exciting just to be able to compare and contrast,” the Duchess went on.

“But yeah, I know people, I know people want another one. I just made a choice to say it’s a really good time to make, to put all of my energy into the thing that I’m building.”