Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show RENEWED For Season 2 Despite Harsh Criticism!

Call it a much-needed win for Team Sussex!

After a series of under-performing media projects, Meghan Markle’s Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, has been renewed for a second season.

The show has been harshly criticized both at home and abroad, with many claiming that it serves as further evidence that Meghan and Prince Harry are woefully out of touch.

Meghan Markle has not received rave reviews for her Netflix series. (Netflix)

But despite all that hate, it quickly became one of Netflix’s top ten shows.

‘With Love, Meghan’ scores early renewal at Meghan

News of the renewal comes to us from Meghan herself, who announced it on Instagram moments ago:

“Lettuce romaine calm … or not (!) because I’m so thrilled to share that Season 2 of ‘With Love, Meghan’ is coming!” she wrote.

She followed that up with an ASMR video filled with soothing kitchen sounds.

“Oh, how I love ASMR!” Meghan captioned the clip.

“If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2! Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!” she added.

It’s not the first time that Meghan has expressed her thanks to the crew, and it’s no secret why she’s so grateful.

Meghan’s show beats the odds, defies expectations

Meghan Markle in a scene from her upcoming Netflix cooking show. (Netflix)

Food and lifestyle shows are not as popular as they used to be, and With Love, Meghan faced a number of setbacks (including a postponement caused by the LA wildfires) before it even premiered.

Once the first season dropped, the series faced brutal criticism from Meghan’s biggest haters (most of whom are based in the UK, of course).

Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell called it "an exercise in narcissism," calling it "so awful it is almost compelling"

Guardian writer Stuart Heritage described the series as “so pointless it might be the Sussexes’ last TV show.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Meghan and Harry persevere

But perhaps the biggest hurdle that faced With Love, Meghan was the perception that Meghan’s popularity was on the decline worldwide.

Over the past year, Meghan’s Spotify podcast was canceled, and two more Netflix projects that she produced with Prince Harry (I Am Invictus and Polo) debuted to disappointing reviews and viewership.

So the Sussexes were in desperate need of proof that their star still shines brightly over the media landscape. And it looks like they found it with Meghan’s new show.

There’s no word yet on when With Love, Meghan Season 2 might premiere, or which celebrity friends might join Meghan in the kitchen. But for now, Sussex fans are content with word of the series’ success and renewal.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.