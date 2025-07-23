Jennifer Lopez Confesses NSFW Desires: THIS Is How to Bone Me!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jennifer Lopez is spilling NSFW details about her bedroom desires.

We knew that Ben Affleck was the more private half of the erstwhile couple.

But, normally, her NSFW moments are accidental.

Now, Lopez is straight up telling fans what she wants in bed.

Jennifer Lopez hosts the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ever wondered about Jennifer Lopez and her NSFW desires?

On Monday, July 21, Jennifer Lopez was performing at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy.

There was more to her time on the stage than music.

According to The US Sun, Lopez spoke very candidly about her “moods at night” and what she wants — or demands — in the bedroom.

Jennifer Lopez attends “Good Night, And Good Luck” Broadway Opening Night at Winter Garden Theatre on April 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“I have to be honest with you, sometimes I get in different moods at night,” Lopez told the audience.

“I don’t know about you, but I do,” she continued, “and sometimes I like it hard.”

Lopez continued:

“Other days, I am feeling a little romantic. You put on candles and soft music. On those days, I like it real slow.”

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez poses in the press room during the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Her bawdy confessions continue

“But there’s other days … maybe because it’s a new kind of time for me, maybe because it’s summertime and it’s hot outside, I feel a little more naughty,” Lopez confessed.

“You ever get that feeling?” she asked. “Where you feel like being naughty?”

Lopez candidly detailed:

“On those days, I like it real fast.”

Jennifer Lopez attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gersonon at the Beverly Hilton on February 01, 2025. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

For many of us, that answers all of the questions that we never thought to ask about the singer and her bedroom proclivities.

But Lopez is a famously beautiful woman.

We’re sure that there are people out there who are definitely interested.

In fact, we’re sure that some random, eager fans are taking notes, as if they have a shot with her. (Hey, it’s okay to dream!)

Host Jennifer Lopez speaks during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Is Jennifer Lopez lonely? Not necessarily

Lopez has had four marriages, four divorces, and three ex-husbands.

Yes, life is complicated like that.

But even if she never tries for a fifth marriage, that doesn’t mean that she cannot get railed to her heart’s content when the mood strikes her.