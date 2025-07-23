Jennifer Lopez Confesses NSFW Desires: THIS Is How to Bone Me!

Jennifer Lopez is spilling NSFW details about her bedroom desires.
We knew that Ben Affleck was the more private half of the erstwhile couple.
But, normally, her NSFW moments are accidental.
Now, Lopez is straight up telling fans what she wants in bed.
Ever wondered about Jennifer Lopez and her NSFW desires?
On Monday, July 21, Jennifer Lopez was performing at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy.
There was more to her time on the stage than music.
According to The US Sun, Lopez spoke very candidly about her “moods at night” and what she wants — or demands — in the bedroom.
“I have to be honest with you, sometimes I get in different moods at night,” Lopez told the audience.
“I don’t know about you, but I do,” she continued, “and sometimes I like it hard.”
Lopez continued:
“Other days, I am feeling a little romantic. You put on candles and soft music. On those days, I like it real slow.”
Her bawdy confessions continue
“But there’s other days … maybe because it’s a new kind of time for me, maybe because it’s summertime and it’s hot outside, I feel a little more naughty,” Lopez confessed.
“You ever get that feeling?” she asked. “Where you feel like being naughty?”
Lopez candidly detailed:
“On those days, I like it real fast.”
For many of us, that answers all of the questions that we never thought to ask about the singer and her bedroom proclivities.
But Lopez is a famously beautiful woman.
We’re sure that there are people out there who are definitely interested.
In fact, we’re sure that some random, eager fans are taking notes, as if they have a shot with her. (Hey, it’s okay to dream!)
Is Jennifer Lopez lonely? Not necessarily
Lopez has had four marriages, four divorces, and three ex-husbands.
Yes, life is complicated like that.
But even if she never tries for a fifth marriage, that doesn’t mean that she cannot get railed to her heart’s content when the mood strikes her.