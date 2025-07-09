King Charles Snubs Prince Harry, Gushes Over William in Cringe Speech

Reading Time: 4 minutes

King Charles never runs out of new, exciting ways to snub Prince Harry.

This time, it came in the form of a tribute to his most special boy, William.

It’s no secret that William despises Harry. Their ailing monarch father seems to have written off his youngest son, too.

If Charles wanted to reconcile with Harry, he could. Instead, he pulls painful stunts like this.

King Charles III departs after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic on January 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Carl Court/Getty Images)

King Charles has much to say about Prince William, but not Harry

On Tuesday, July 8, King Charles praised his beloved son, Prince William, without even mentioning his other son, Harry.

This was not an idle conversation. This was a speech extolling the virtues of William during an elaborate state banquet at Windsor Castle.

Yes, a state banquet. Charles is not the head of government, but he is a ceremonial head of state.

This means that French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, had to sit politely and witness this alongside about 150 other special guests.

Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. (Photo Credit: VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Speeches are a somewhat rare thing from Charles these days.

However, during the state banquet, he stood up and began to list off William’s alleged positive traits.

Of particular interest was William and Kate establishing Windsor as their family home, as the castle — which is nearly 1,000 years old.

The beginnings of that castle came from William the Conquerer, who shares a name with the less distinguished Prince of Wales.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits Tretower Court on July 5, 2018. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The snubs are no longer surprising, but they remain deliberate and hurtful

While King Charles gassed up Prince William and spoke warmly of the UK’s relationship with France, there remained one glaring, royal omission.

He has an entire other son.

To hear the king of England speak, he has only one son, and no one other than William and Kate and their children seemed even worth mentioning.

Prince Harry and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrive to attend the ‘International Year of The Reef’ 2018 meeting at Fishmongers Hall on February 14, 2018. (Photo Credit: Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In 2020, after years of intense tabloid media harassment towards Meghan Markle (with seemingly no meaningful action by the royal firm to protect her as it protected Kate), Prince Harry took his wife and son and left the UK.

They stepped down from their formal royal roles — a role into which Harry was born, through no fault or choice of his own — and chose to prioritize their lives and their family.

Harry leaving formal royal appearances did not mean that he left or did not love his family.

But, especially after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, it seemed that some powerful voices within his family felt otherwise.

King Charles visits Glasgow Central Station to view two alternative fuel, green trains as part of Network Rail’s “Green Trains @ COP26” event on November 5, 2021. (Photo Credit: Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Charles and William have made a bitter choice

Since moving to the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have continued to endure the same attacks from which King Charles and the royal firm failed to protect them.

However, they no longer have to play second fiddle to Charles’ special boy William.

And they are no longer the convenient scapegoats to distract from actual royal scandals that they once were.

Also, Meghan’s lifestyle brand is a success. They’re building their own lives on their own terms.

It’s clear that King Charles still expects Prince Harry’s devotion. But what has he done to earn that?