Keri Russell Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

Keri Russell has been married and divorced over the course of her life and career.

From Felicity to The Americans to Star Wars, she is an accomplished actress.

She is also a mother of three.

Her relationship history involves ups and downs. Where do things stand today?

Keri Russell attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Keri Russell married Shane Deary in 2007

In 2006, Keri Russell was already famous — most of all for her role as the titular star of Felicity — when she and Shane Deary became engaged.

She and the Brooklyn-based contractor had met socially, through mutual friends.

On Valentine’s Day, 2007, the two married in New York.

Keri Russell attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

They share two children

In 2007, just a few months after their nuptials, Russell and Deary welcomed their first child, River.

Then, in late December of 2011, they welcomed their second child, Willa.

(Some sites have erroneously reported Willa as having been born in 2012, but the confusion is understandable)

However, their family of four was bound for another change not long after Baby #2.

Keri Russell attends Netflix’s “The Diplomat” ATAS Special Screening Event at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on May 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Russell and Deary were married for nearly 7 years

In early 2013, two huge things changed for Keri Russell and Shane Deary.

The first was that Russell’s most famous show, The Americans, premiered that January.

The second is that she and Deary separated.

Some separations end in reconciliation. Others do not. Months into 2014, the two divorced.

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She found love again with Matthew Rhys

On The Americans, Welsh actor Matthew Rhys portrays a fellow KGB spy who, while feigning a relationship, falls in love with Keri Russell’s character.

Sometimes, storytellers can have a profound impact upon actors as well as audiences.

Some TV writers end up “writing” a partner for their stars.

Since 2014, Russell and Rhys have been in a relationship. In 2016, they welcomed their son, Sam.

Are Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys married or divorced?

In 2021, Russell and Rhys referred to each other as husband and wife across multiple interviews.

By that point, they had been together at least as long as Russell’s erstwhile marriage to Deary lasted.

However, in 2025, Rhys confessed that the two “literally haven’t got round to marriage yet.”

So they are neither married nor divorced but a secret third thing: happily in love, albeit without legal or ceremonial formalities.