Keri Russell Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

Keri Russell has been married and divorced over the course of her life and career.
From Felicity to The Americans to Star Wars, she is an accomplished actress.
She is also a mother of three.
Her relationship history involves ups and downs. Where do things stand today?
Keri Russell married Shane Deary in 2007
In 2006, Keri Russell was already famous — most of all for her role as the titular star of Felicity — when she and Shane Deary became engaged.
She and the Brooklyn-based contractor had met socially, through mutual friends.
On Valentine’s Day, 2007, the two married in New York.
They share two children
In 2007, just a few months after their nuptials, Russell and Deary welcomed their first child, River.
Then, in late December of 2011, they welcomed their second child, Willa.
(Some sites have erroneously reported Willa as having been born in 2012, but the confusion is understandable)
However, their family of four was bound for another change not long after Baby #2.
Russell and Deary were married for nearly 7 years
In early 2013, two huge things changed for Keri Russell and Shane Deary.
The first was that Russell’s most famous show, The Americans, premiered that January.
The second is that she and Deary separated.
Some separations end in reconciliation. Others do not. Months into 2014, the two divorced.
She found love again with Matthew Rhys
On The Americans, Welsh actor Matthew Rhys portrays a fellow KGB spy who, while feigning a relationship, falls in love with Keri Russell’s character.
Sometimes, storytellers can have a profound impact upon actors as well as audiences.
Some TV writers end up “writing” a partner for their stars.
Since 2014, Russell and Rhys have been in a relationship. In 2016, they welcomed their son, Sam.
Are Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys married or divorced?
In 2021, Russell and Rhys referred to each other as husband and wife across multiple interviews.
By that point, they had been together at least as long as Russell’s erstwhile marriage to Deary lasted.
However, in 2025, Rhys confessed that the two “literally haven’t got round to marriage yet.”
So they are neither married nor divorced but a secret third thing: happily in love, albeit without legal or ceremonial formalities.