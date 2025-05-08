Prince William: I Am DONE with My Brother! Forever!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

According to an anonymous insider, Prince Harry just doesn’t get it.

The Duke of Sussex recently made it clear that he REALLY wants to reconcile with his loved ones, especially as his father battles a cancer diagnosis that may lead to his death in the near future.

Will this reconciliation actually take place, though?

Not if Prince William has any say about it.

Prince Harry and Prince William follow the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre, as it arrives at the Committal Service held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“William has lost all his patience when it comes to Harry and [wife] Meghan [Markle],” a source told In Touch Weekly a couple days ago.

“He refuses to get into a public back and forth with his brother about any of this.

“It’s getting old at this point. He feels that Harry made his decision to walk away, and he should abide by the consequences that come with that.”

That part is true, of course: Harry and Meghan moved to California in early 2020 and mostly abandoned their Royal Family duties as a result.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on April 09, 2025 in London, England. Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Tuesday to attend court for his appeal against the reduction of his security detail during family visits. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Harry chose to distance himself from siblings, aunts, uncles and other relatives who he believed had treated him and his spouse unfairly.

Over the past several months, however, there’s been a lot of chatter over Harry wanting back in. Heck, just ask Harry himself.

“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore,” Harry very recently told The BBC.

“Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has,” he continued, referencing King Charles and his ongoing cancer treatment. “He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images))

Harry has not regularly spoken in public about his dad’s health crisis, but King Charles may only have a short time left to live.

Various outlets over the years have claimed that Harry grew irritated with William for not being welcoming enough to Markle back when they started dating and then eventually got married.

Harry gave more insight into his strained relationship with William in the 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, telling folks that it was “terrifying” to have his sibling “scream and shout” at him after he and Meghan decided to step back from their official duties in January 2020.

“They don’t talk right now. William has moved on and the matter of their royal titles should have been properly addressed when they initially left,” In Touch reports.

“William would have cut Harry and Meghan off from the royal institution back then and he regrets that it didn’t happen.”

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust as they attend the Six Nations match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium on March 15, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Last we heard, William wanted to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles.

“William has been given a great deal of influence on all areas of royal policy, but that cuts both ways and he respects his father’s rank,” a friend of William told The Daily Beast this month.

“Charles has a softly-softly attitude to Harry and Meghan, and so that’s the policy for now, but the gloves will be off when he inherits the throne.

If they started using the HRH titles on a regular basis, he would take them away for good.”