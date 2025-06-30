King Charles Expects Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Attend His Funeral: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The feud between King Charles and Prince Harry shows no sign of letting up.

But the King is reportedly holding out hope that Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children will at least pay their last respects before he’s laid to rest.

As you’re probably aware, Charles is battling cancer. And while palace officials have been tight-lipped about the nature and severity of his illness, many royal watchers are assuming the worst.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the “A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills” event hosted by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust at Lancaster House on July 14, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In fact, some have gone so far as to say that Charles has only two years to live.

Planning process for King Charles’ funeral has already begun

Whatever the case, Buckingham Palace is in the process of planning Charles’ funeral, but that’s not necessarily cause for concern.

Monarchs’ funerals are typically planned years in advance, and the kings and queens themselves are given final approval of the guest list.

And according to a new report from The Telegraph, Charles has made it clear that he expects his estranged youngest son to be in attendance, along with his entire family.

“The King has factored not only the Duke but the Duchess of Sussex and their two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, three, into the heart of his funeral plans,” the newspaper reports.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the “Friends @ Home Event” at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 12, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

“Whenever the time comes, the monarch is adamant that his youngest son take his rightful place at the centre of his family, perhaps mindful of that final chance to create family harmony.”

Such specific plans regarding the funeral might create the impression that palace officials are hurriedly preparing for the worst.

But The Telegraph notes that “there is no suggestion that the King’s reign will not continue for many more years.”

Charles’ funeral plans include Harry and Meghan’s kids

Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Charles’ youngest grandchildren, it seems he’s also planning to include them in the proceedings.

“Arrangements have also been made for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the King’s youngest grandchildren, to attend the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, as well as the committal at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, should they wish,” The Telegraph writes.

Again, this might all seem very grim from an outsider’s perspective, but it’s standard procedure for royals.

Funeral plans for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were reportedly in place for decades before they passed.

The major difference here, of course, is that Charles’ parents never cut off contact with their kids for a period of several years.

Perhaps the current king should take a page from his predecessors’ playbook before it’s too late.