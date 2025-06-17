King Charles’ Death & Succession Plan, ‘Operation Menai Bridge,’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’ve known for over a year now that King Charles is battling cancer.

But in keeping with his family’s tradition of extreme secrecy, Charles has revealed very little about his condition.

We still don’t know what kind of cancer Charles is fighting, or how far it has advanced. We don’t know if there’s hope for a cure, or if doctors are merely treating the king’s cancer in hope of prolonging his life.

Whatever the case, sources are now claiming that preparations have been made for Charles’ passing and the smooth transition of power to his eldest son, Prince William.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales waves as he attends the Royal Cornwall Show on June 07, 2018 in Wadebridge, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tim Rooke – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace officials are prepared to roll out ‘Operation Menai Bridge’

An insider identified only as a “senior palace aide” tells Radar Online that staff is prepared to implement “Operation Menai Bridge,” which is the codename given to the series of events that will follow Charles’ death.

The plan is named for an iron suspension bridge leading from Anglesey to mainland Wales, a nation to which Charles has strong ties, owing to his decades as the Prince of Wales.

“These are rehearsals no one wants to do, but everyone has to be ready. Every detail is planned – from who calls whom to how flags are lowered,” said the source.

Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales proceeds through the Royal Gallery during the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament, in London, on May 10, 2022. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A second insider, Royal Protection Officer Simon Morgan, notes that, given his advanced age, Charles likely assumed that he would not reign for very long.

“Even the king said in his acceptance that he will take this role for as long as life allows him to … It’s got to be in the back of your mind, and from the police, we’ve got to start planning again for the future,” Morgan explained.

Are Charles’ loved ones preparing for the worst?

These preparations, which Radar grimly refers to as “death rehearsals” are not necessarily an indication that the king is not long for this world.

The outlet notes that the tradition of codenames for royal deaths dates back several decades, with the Queen Mother’s death in 2002 named Operation Tay Bridge, while Prince Philip’s passing in 2021 was codenamed Operation Forth Bridge.

King Charles III departs after attending the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

That said, there’s reason to believe that the king’s prognosis leaves little room for optimism.

Anonymous insiders have claimed that Charles is battling pancreatic cancer and has been given just two years to live.

A more recent report claims that Charles is rejecting chemotherapy and self-medicating with alcohol and marijuana.

Again, only the king and his doctors know how long Charles can expect to sit on the throne in his current condition.

But it sounds like the royal family and their staff are preparing for all possibilities, and William is likely prepared to be crowned the moment that necessity demands it.