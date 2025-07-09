Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Reunite, Share Rare Photo with Kids

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift once sang about “bad blood” she allegedly had with Katy Perry.

And there very well may have been a feud between the singers back in the day.

On Wednesday, however, both Perry and her ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom tried to make it as clear as they possibly could: There is no bad blood of any kind between them!

Orlando Bloom with Katy Perry, their daughter Daisy and his son Flynn. So cute! (Instagram)

The actor just shared a carousel of photos on his Instagram account… including one in which Bloom and Perry are posing along with their four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove and Bloom’s 14-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with Miranda Kerr.

The father of two added a purple heart over Daisy’s face, shielding her from the camera, as you can see above.

The long-time star also shared a photo of himself and his daughter as they lay together in a bed.

“Dump 4 ya,” Bloom wrote in his caption.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

This particular photo is notable, of course, because Perry and Bloom very recently broke up after close to a decade of dating.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting,” their reps told E! News a few days ago, adding in a public and joint statement:

They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.

This really does appear to be the case, doesn’t it?

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom arrive at the Tenth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on April 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

This message marked the first time anyone associated with the singer and/or the actor has discussed the end of this romance.

However, over the past week or so, Bloom has shared a number of interesting and cryptic posts.

First, he broached the topic of new beginnings.

Then, Bloom admitted he was lonely and sad.

To be certain, neither of these messages mentioned Perry by name or delved into any real specifics. But Bloom has still be on a journey of late, this much is evident.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the LA premiere of Amazon’s “Carnival Row” at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Last month, a number celebrity gossip outlets reported that the relationship had come to an end.

And that it had sort of been a long time coming.

“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” a source told Us Weekly, for example. “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

We can’t say for certain just what led to the break-up.

For her part, Perry made an emotional return to the stage during her Lifetimes stop in Adelaide, Australia several days ago and was fighting back tears as she wrapped that leg of the tour not long after the break-up reports went viral.

“Thank you for always being there for me Australia. It means the world,” she told the crowd, before launching into her 2010 smash hit Firework.