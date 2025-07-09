Kevin Jonas Lost ’90 Percent’ of Fortune After Jonas Brothers Split

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kevin Jonas, like so many young stars and boy band alums, lost “almost all” of his wealth.

In recent years, Joe has made headlines for his highly publicized divorce. He also enjoyed a successful solo career.

Nick, the hottest of the brothers, also enjoys the best reputation. He has done extremely well for himself, as well.

Poor Kevin, unfortunately, has never enjoyed the popularity or fanbase of either brother. He has also gone through hardships and learned painful lessons along the way.

In July of 2025, Kevin Jonas revealed a devastating financial loss that taught him a “hard lesson” after the band broke up. (Image Credit: YouTube)

This is not the first time that people have felt sorry for Kevin Jonas

During the Monday, July 7 episode of Lewis Howes’ The School of Greatness podcast, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas spoke about their journey from The Jonas Brothers to now.

“I’ve seen the beginning of the success to financial success, not really knowing what money was and understanding it,” recalled the eldest brother.

Kevin continued, noting that he’d gone all of the way “to not having [it], to losing almost all of it.” Oh no!

The Jonas Brothers broke up in 2013. However, Kevin revealed that the financial catastrophe happened “about nine years ago.” That would have been around 2016, give or take.

According to Kevin, it all came down to one “bad business deal.”

The Jonas Bro of least note admitted that he lost “most of it,” detailing that he at one point found himself “down to ten-percent left” of his fortune. Yikes!

The Jonas Brothers gathered for a podcast chat in 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

How did Kevin lose almost all of his fortune?

“Invested in a bunch of property and doing other things I was building at the time,” Kevin Jonas explained.

“Sadly, it wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying,” he added vaguely. “Can’t really get too much into it.”

After appearing to imply that there was or still is legal action over this, Kevin continued: “But the sad part of it is I’ve learned a lot of lessons in that.”

Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers performs during a stop of the group’s Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

In 2019, the Jonas Brothers enjoyed a popular and lucrative reunion. This gave Kevin a second chance.

“Thankfully, for life in general, we have a second shot and bite at the apple with the band coming back together,” he shared.

Reflecting upon the pain of financial loss, Kevin opined: “It was fortuitous in a way. I learned this lesson — never wanted to learn it — but then at the same time, reevaluated how to approach life.”

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform during a stop of the group’s Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

That’s so scary!

People living paycheck to paycheck might “lose” 90% of their wealth on a regular basis, because they must spend their money to survive.

In contrast, your average middle class family losing 90% of their money would likely be due to medical debt or sudden economic crisis — and could shatter their lives forever.

One of the many helpful things about being wealthy and successful, even for a short time, is that failures and debts begin to operate on different rules. Not only was Kevin’s remaining 10% likely a lot of money, but he had opportunities to rebuild his finances that most people will never experience.

We’re sure that it was scary in the meantime, however. We’re glad that he sounds like he’s doing better these days.