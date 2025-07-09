Amy Duggar Exposes ‘Teenage Holy War’ In Trailer For ‘Shiny Happy …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

“What a ride it’s been,” Amy Duggar remarks in the trailer for Shiny Happy People Season 2.

She could be talking about the new level of fame she reached when the Prime Video docuseries debuted in 2023.

Or she might be referring to the many ways in which her life has changed since she decided to speak out against her family’s cultlike practices.

Either way, she’s not exaggerating.

Amy Duggar and Dillon King appear on ‘Shiny Happy People’ Season 2. (Prime Video)

‘Shiny Happy People’ Season 2 focuses on ‘Teen Mania’ phenomenon

It’s unclear how big a role Amy and her husband, Dillon King, will play in the series’ second season, as producers have shifted focus away from the Duggars and the Institute of Basic Life Principles that informed so many of their beliefs.

The new season, subtitled A Teenage Holy War, will expose corruption and abuse related to the Christian youth organization Teen Mania.

The trailer kicks off with Amy and Dillon being asked for their opinions on the alleged cult, which ceased operations in 2015.

“It’s like Coachella for youth groups,” Dillon replied.

“It’s a great place to meet other Christians,” Amy chimed in.

But while the couple appear to have no specific qualms with the festival, they probably wouldn’t be surprised to learn of it of its scandalous ast,

“Acquire the Fire was the thing to do with your youth group,” says one woman says in the trailer, referring to Teen Mania’s annual youth conference.

“Music’s playing, fire’s shooting off,” another woman recalls. “It was wild,” says a third attendee.

“How do you know you’re in a cult if that’s your normal?” another former Teen Mania associate asks.

One Teen Mania alum recalls being offered the opportunity “to go around the world and save people for Jesus.“

Instead, young recruits wound up “working 15-hour days, sacrificing yourself for this vision.”

A poster for the second season of Prime Video’s ‘Shiny Happy People’ Season 2. (Prime Video)

“It’s exploiting these kids,” another said, while a third recalled, “I was a teenage telemarketer… for Jesus.”

The trailer explains that the organization eventually shifted toward political messaging, and its teen recruits were treated like soldiers.

“You were blindfolded, put in a van. I was days from dying,” one former member recalls.

“Your life means nothing compared to the greater purpose,” another alum adds. A third person who experienced Teen Mania firsthand now says she remains “traumatized.”

“The most valuable thing you could ever do is die,” says one man in the trailer.

A woman, asked if she thought she would die in her service to Teen Mania, stated, “I never thought there would be another option.”

Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War premieres on Prime Video on July 23.