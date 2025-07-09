Katie Holmes Gives Seal of Approval to Tom Cruise-Ana de Armas Romance: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For months now, we’ve been hearing rumors that Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have entered a relationship.

The A-list stars have been spotted together on numerous occasions, and they even spent Ana’s birthday together in London.

Now, it looks as though Tom’s third wife, Katie Holmes, has indicated that she approves of the May-December romance.

Katie Holmes attends the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre)

Katie Holmes seems to give Tom and Ana the thumbs-up

Eagle-eyed social media users recently observed that Katie “liked” a Daily Mail Instagram post about Tom and Ana’s relationship.

“Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas confirmed their love affair is real as they flew into London together this week days before her 37th birthday,” read the outlet’s caption.

Obviously, it’s possible that Katie liked the post by accident, or that Instagram malfunctioned in some weird way.

(That may sound unlikely, but anyone who uses the site with any regularity knows that the stories about celebrities being shocked to learn that they’d “unfollowed” their spouses are sadly plausible.)

Tom Cruise attends the “Mission Impossible â€“ The Final Reckoning” Mexico Red Carpet and Premiere at Auditorio Nacional on May 20, 2025, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

But the likeliest explanation is that Katie knowingly and intentionally liked the post, which could be a sign that she approves of her ex’s new relationship.

Does Katie think Ana is good for Tom?

There could be many reasons for this.

Perhaps she thinks Ana is a better option than the other women Tom has been linked to in recent years.

Or maybe Katie is of the opinion that Ana could be a positive influence on Tom.

As far as we know, de Armas is not a practicing Scientologist, and the relationship could be an indication that Tom has relaxed his stance on maintaining close ties with people who do not belong to his faith.

Ana de Armas attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Cruise reportedly hasn’t seen Suri, his teenage daughter with Holmes, in over a decade.

The reasons for the estrangement aren’t entirely clear, but it’s widely believed that Tom keeps his distance from his ex and youngest child due to his religious beliefs.

Perhaps Katie feels that Tom’s relationship with Ana is an indication that he’s entered a more practical period in his life.

Or maybe the bad blood between the exes has been exaggerated, and Katie is just happy that the father of her only child has found happiness.

We may never know for sure. But it’s possible that no single “like” in the history of social media has prompted this much wild speculation.