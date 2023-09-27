Why Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Divorcing?

For the moment, the looming Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas custody battle is on pause.

But frankly, despite all of the memes righteously mocking the smear campaign against Sophie and Joe’s general PR blunders, people have real questions.

What exactly happened? What went wrong?

How did they go from seemingly happy to filing for divorce in the space of, what, a few weeks?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

This week, Us Weekly unveiled their cover story, including a detailed report on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s split.

“Nobody thought things would get this nasty between Joe and Sophie,” an inside source confessed.

“Friends are hopeful they can be mature,” the insider added.

Sophie Turner attends the LVMH Prize Cocktail as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023. (Getty)

The hope is that Sophie and Joe will try to be amicable “for the sake of the kids,” the source added.

Certainly, recent sightings of the two out and about with their young daughters are encouraging in that direction.

“But neither one is going to acquiesce to the other,” the insider warned. “This could go on for a very long time.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

Okay, but what actually drove them apart in the first place?

“Sophie didn’t want to always be ‘the Jonas brother’s wife,'” the insider explained.

That makes sense; she’s a phenomenal actress in her own right. Extremely famously so.

Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023. (Getty)

“She didn’t want to go on tour and do everything together,” the source described.

“It’s not her personality,” the insider characterized.

“And,” the source added, “she wanted to keep their family separate from all the Jonas Brothers hoopla.” That was very wise of her.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attends HBO Max’s “The Staircase” New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 3, 2022 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

From the start, we have all heard a lot of odd rumors about some infamous Ring Cam footage. Allegedly, Joe saw something that was a total dealbreaker.

But, according to the inside source, he just saw Sophie talking about him in a slightly negative context. She was speaking to a friend.

“It wasn’t anything more than that,” the insider explained. “But that was the final straw.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Then there was the busy touring schedule of the Jonas Brothers. Which, yes, has been a real thing recently.

“Being a mom on the road is not easy,” the source noted. “Even when you have unlimited resources.”

According to the insider: “It was just hard for them to settle into a regular routine because of Joe’s career especially.”

Sophie Turner is shockingly, stunningly beautiful in this glittering gold dress, sporting smooth blonde hair and some eye-popping cleavage. Good for her. (Getty)

An additional source opens up about Sophie’s side of things.

“Sophie says Joe was too controlling,” this insider reported.

“She also said Joe liked to flirt a little too much while out in public,” the source described. “But then he wouldn’t like it when she would get too close to her male friends.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party in this photo. (Getty)

That insider assessed: “It was clear their marriage was crumbling.”

Apparently, much of their recent conversation has taken place exclusively through their respective attorneys.

“Sophie is focused on motherhood, coparenting her girls with Joe, and her work projects, in that order,” the source explained.

Sophie Turner speaks onstage as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on November 01, 2022. (Getty)

“She didn’t plan on being a single mom,” the insider acknowledged. “But that’s what’s happening.”

The source added: “So she’s making the best of it.”

Reportedly, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are performing the balancing act of supporting both Joe and Sophie. It’s a complex situation for everyone.