Justin Bieber Posts Anti-Sobriety Video, Deepens Fan Concerns

Justin Bieber seems to be saying that he doesn’t need to be “clean” from drugs.

To be blunt, this is not encouraging to fans.

After all of the red flags and public behavioral spirals, his supporters had hoped to see him straighten out and turn things around. He’s a married dad in his 30s, not an edgy 22-year-old.

Now, it’s really sounding like he doesn’t ever plan to take care of himself. And he seems sort of … proud of it?

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022.

Justin Bieber seems to be echoing DMX’s sentiments

On Sunday, July 20, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram Story to share a 2013 Iyanla, Fix My Life clip.

In the video, which you can see below, the late rapper DMX is speaking to Iyanla Vanzant about topics like drug use and sobriety.

“When you say clean — no weed? No drinking? Nothing?” the rapper asked at the time.

On a Sunday, July 20 Instagram Story, Justin Bieber shared a 2013 DMX interview clip about sobriety. Or, rather, about a lack thereof. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Iyanla explained her meaning during the 2013 interview, describing being a “clear, pure vessel for the voice of God.”

(Notably, Iyanla is an ordained New Thought minister and clearly incorporates Christian beliefs heavily into her conversations, even if she also heeds other influences, including the Yoruba faith)

DMX countered at the time that “I think I’m exactly where I need to be with God.”

In other words, he did not feel that he needed to participate in “clean living” in order to be spiritually healthy.

That may be true. But spiritual health and physical health are not synonyms. In April of 2021, DMX died from a cocaine-induced heart attack.

What exactly did Justin Bieber mean by sharing this?

Justin Bieber has once again shared an alarming video clip. And, once again, he has opted to not explain himself.

It certainly sounds like he is saying that he believes that he does not need to be drug-free in order to be religiously righteous.

Most people would approach his apparent drug use from the perspective of his health or his role as a parent.

However, the people with whom Justin surrounds himself likely favor different messages.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.

It would be one thing if there were reports and perhaps paparazzi photos of the Biebs blazing it. Obviously, there is no moral fault with marijuana use in and of itself.

At the end of the day, whatever Justin is or is not doing is his business.

But that’s not what’s happening. These Bieber bong videos are going up on his own accounts. He’s the one mocking concerned fans and rejecting sobriety.

And he’s the one posting anti-sobriety video clips from a man who died of a drug-induced heart attack. These aren’t leaks or spy photos. He’s laying it all out in the open.

Singer Justin Bieber attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on March 03, 2022.

Just a quick reminder …

In the past, Justin Bieber has been open about struggling with substance abuse.

However, even as the Biebs appears to blaze it out in the open and on social media, his rep has been denying drug use claims.

It is possible that someone is splitting hairs over the definition of “drugs” but we cannot claim to read anyone’s mind.

Unfortunately, this means that we can only guess as to Justin’s motives. In some cases, like when he shares an anti-sobriety video, it can be a very educated guess.