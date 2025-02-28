Justin Bieber Smoking Video Makes Mockery of Fan Concerns

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber seems to be mocking worried fans.

Just days after his rep clapped back at drug use rumors, the Biebs went on social media to rap about being high.

Obviously, Bieber has a right — morally, at least — to treat his body however he likes. But given his admitted history of substance abuse and addiction, this seems like a red flag.

To fans, at least. Justin appears to be smoking a cartoonishly large blunt in a new video in a direct mockery of concerned Beliebers.

Celebrity Captain Justin Bieber of Team Matthews warms up prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Is Justin Bieber trolling his fans, or is he just indifferent?

On Thursday, February 27, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram Story to share a video with his fans — no matter how worried they already are.

In the video, which spans about one minute, he showcases smoking what appears to be a cartoonishly large blunt. (We here at THG do not claim to be leaf psychics and cannot identify what he may be smoking)

As you can see below, Bieber wasn’t just smoking by happenstance in the background. He really gets in the “face” of followers to exhale smoke and takes some pretty dramatic puffs.

Obviously, Justin Bieber is a grown man and may put whatever he wishes into his flesh prison body. And, if he is smoking marijuana, that’s perfectly legal for recreational use for more than half of Americans.

Whether someone has a marijuana prescription for medical reasons or is self-medicating or simply unwinding, smoking marijuana is just fine unless it impacts others in a negative way.

Bieber isn’t driving in this video. He’s blowing puffs of thick smoke against the phone camera, not into the face of a baby or a nursing home patient or a dog. He does not appear to be hurting anyone. So what’s the issue?

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans have expressed their worries about Justin Bieber

It appears that Justin Bieber is not merely relaxing on camera, but potentially trolling the fans who feel concerned for his well-being.

Just days earlier, his own rep spoke out to debunk rumors that he’s abusing drugs alongside the ever-present Bieber divorce rumors.

Many of his fans believe that his mental health has been suffering in recent years. Various reports have alleged that he believed that becoming a husband (and now father) would “fix” him. Potential red flags have made it appear that his state of mind has suffered as a result.

what happened to justin bieber? this is actually concerning…. 😭 pic.twitter.com/1EAE6ku8WH — . (@selovelenaa) February 26, 2025

Obviously, using marijuana (or simply appearing to) does not mean that he’s abusing the plant or any other drug.

But given his history of behavioral struggles and substance abuse, it’s understandable that fans would fear the worst.

In general, a lot fans read too much into a famous person looking worse for wear. Not every bad hair day (or whatever) is a cry for help.

Singer Justin Bieber attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022, (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Maybe the biggest issue is that he’s ridiculing his own fans

Assuming that Justin Bieber knows how worried his fans and supporters feel, his video seems like a mockery.

That, in and of itself, is likely a bigger deal than any amount of smoking like we saw in the video.

Nobody’s saying that you need to rush to comfort concern trolls. But if he can’t appreciate that there are people who care about his well being and feels the need to rub this in their faces, that’s not encouraging.