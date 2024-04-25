Justin Bieber may be spiraling in terms of his mental health and behavior, friends fear.

The Biebs was one of the surprise Coachella guests who even got on stage, albeit not for his own music festival performance.

Normally, these cameo appearances are exciting for fans. But Justin’s fans and friends alike saw red flags as he joined Tems and Wizkid on stage.

People who care about him worry that he’s not ready to perform again — because his mental and emotional health are still too fragile.

Coachella surprise: Justin Bieber!

On April 14, Justin Bieber joined Tems on stage for a song at Coachella. He worse oversized, baggy clothes that hid his lean frame while attending and singing at the music festival.

“He looked like he just stepped out of the audience,” a witness described Bieber’s cameo to In Touch Weekly.

It’s a big deal that Bieber stepped onto a stage at all. Following his partial face paralysis in 2022, he canceled just Justice tour and has performed sporadically at best ever since.

“It’s a good sign he felt comfortable enough to get ​on stage,” the witness observed.

“And,” the source commented, “a lot of fans are hoping this means he’ll be making his music comeback soon.”

It’s true that Justin Bieber regained mobility in his face in 2023. That viral infection was no joke. However, many insiders counsel against getting too excited for a Biebs comeback.

Is Justin Bieber spiraling?

According to the insider, “he’s still fragile and seemed checked out all weekend.”

Years ago, the Biebs was notorious for his glaring behavioral problems. Though he had seemingly mellowed in recent years, his illness and recovery could — some worry — have led to him falling into old habits.

“He finally got his health back,” the source celebrated. “But now friends are worried that he’s spiraling again.”

Simply put, the epic highs and lows of the past few years seem to have taken a toll on Justin Bieber.

“He has severe ups and downs,” the insider pointed out.

Justin Bieber had his facial paralysis. He had Lyme disease. On the mental health side of things, he has battled depression and struggled with both anger management and impulse control. And there are many rumors of marital troubles.

Marriage did not fix all of Justin Bieber’s problems

After he rushed into proposing to and marrying Hailey Baldwin, he suffered an emotional breakdown “because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems.” Justin said this directly back in 2022.

It is unclear why he believed this. Many believe that Justin received some misguided religious counseling at Hillsong Church, the controversial megachurch that cultivates relationships with celebrities.

According to the inside source, Hailey Bieber helped to keep him from imploding. “He wouldn’t be here without her,” the insider told In Touch Weekly.

The source died warn that “there’s only so much Hailey can do to keep Jus­tin from going off the rails again.” Ultimately, Justin has more control over that than anyone else, but that doesn’t mean that he can do it alone.

Countless fans conclude that this struggle is why Stephen Baldwin asked fans to pray for the Biebers.

“Their marriage is Hailey’s priority, as well as keeping him healthy,” the insider affirmed. “Coachella was a huge accomplishment for Justin, and everyone is rooting for him. But he’s still very fragile.”