How Many Duggar Grandkids Are There?

The Duggar family is legendarily large.

Long before anyone understood the nature of their cult, the now-infamous family’s size was their claim to fame.

In March, Jinger welcomed baby Finnegan. This addition led to a key piece of information about the broader brood.

How many grandbabies do Jim Bob and Michelle have to their name? The number is in the dozens.

A wide-eyed Michelle Duggar makes a memorable expression on YouTube. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Not all Duggar births have been public announcements

Early in the summer of 2021, TLC finally canceled Counting On, putting an end to the stream of TLC paychecks flowing into Jim Bob Duggar’s pockets.

Since then, many of the Duggar family have returned to social media — despite Josh’s crimes and the complicity of some family members in downplaying, defending, and straight-up covering for him over the years.

As such, some members of the infamous family just don’t announce marriages and milestones like they used to.

That means that some grandbaby births slip through the cracks, and we only find out about them later.

After welcoming their third child, Jinger Duggar spoke about the experience on the podcast that she shares with her husband. (Image Credit: YouTube)

In April 2025, Jinger gave viewers a number of grandkids

Early in the spring of 2025, Jinger Duggar spoke on an episode of her podcast about

“I think that she’s only missed two,” Jinger said while praising her mother’s attendance of grandbaby births. “But each of ours she’s been there. Finn is grandbaby number 37 for my parents — and that is insane to think about.”

Yes it is insane to think about 37 grandchildren from the same two grandparents.

That is what happens when you have 19 kids and raise them within the same fundamentalist fertility cult.

Who’s had the most Duggar grandbabies?

As we know, John David, Joy-Anna, Joseph, Josiah, Jed, and Jeremiah Duggar have all married and started their own families.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo have three kids. Jill and Derick Dillard have three kids.

But Jessa and Ben Seewald have five kids, with Baby #6 on the way.

And Josh and Anna Duggar have an alarming seven children. Alarming, we say, because it’s always a little scary when Josh is linked to any child.

Jim Bob Duggar is one seriously messed-up dude. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Where are Jim Bob and Michelle living now?

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar continue to live on the compound in Arkansas. It is a piece of property with which many former viewers are familiar.

This means that they remain very close to many of their adult children and grandchildren.

Notably, Jim Bob “gifts” houses to some adult children — meaning that he has a say in where they start their adult, married lives.

Some Duggar adults, like Jinger and Jill and now Jana, have moved farther away. Inevitably, they all make the pilgrimage back to Jim Bob’s domain from time to time. Even if they end up regretting it.

There are just so many Duggars. And here so many of them are, all in one majestic photograph. (Image Credit: TLC)

37 is so many grandkids!

Prior to Jinger’s statement in spring 2025, the official count of grandbabies was “at least 32.”

It seems grimly inevitable that the final count of Jim Bob and Michelle’s grandkids will be considerably higher than 37.

We say “grimly” not because babies aren’t adorable (they are!), but because we would not wish being related to Jim Bob and Michelle upon our worst enemies.