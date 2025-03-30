Jinger Duggar Welcomes Baby #3: Find Out His Name!

Jinger Duggar is a mother once again.
On Sunday, the 19 Kids and Counting alum welcomed her third baby with husband Jeremy Vuolo.
As previously spoiled by the former reality star, we already knew the child would be a boy. But now we can confirm the newborn’s name…
We’re so glad you’re here, Finnegan Charles Vuolo!
“Baby’s doing great. I’m feeling exhausted but otherwise, it was a pretty fairly great delivery,” Jinger said in a YouTube video shared on March 30, which features her sitting beside her spouse at their home as he holds their son.
“I’m just so thankful to God that we have this healthy baby boy here with us.”
Finnegan weighed 8 pounds and one ounce at birth and and measured 21 inches in length; he joins sister Felicity, 6 and sister Evangeline, 4, as part of this immediate family.
The couple, who got married in 2016, announced in October that they were expecting their third child.
“We’re super excited,” Duggar told People Magazine at the time.
Vuolo, for his part, revealed that the pregnancy “was something we were expecting,” although he was still “literally speechless” when his wife shared the blessed news with him.
As is their style, and as they did here upon the birth taking place, the spouses documented the special moment in a YouTube video five months ago.
“One of the most special moments for us was when the girls got to come to the hospital and meet this little guy,” Jeremy said on Sunday. “And my family as well.”
As cited above, Finnegan is the couple’s first son.
“When she told me, I was literally speechless,” Jeremy added to People about his wife in their October interview.
“She got me good. It was on Felicity’s birthday. Jinger says, ‘I’ve got a gift for you.’ It was in an Amazon bag. So I’m thinking, ‘What did she get from Amazon for me?’ Then I open it up and it’s the positive result, and I’m actually speechless.”
Jinger is the sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.
She starred alongside her family members on the TLC reality shows 19 Kids and Counting from 2008 to 2015 and Counting On from 2015 to 2021… both of which were canceled due to massive scandals involving Josh Duggar.
Congratulations to the happy, expanded family!