Jinger Duggar Welcomes Baby #3: Find Out His Name!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jinger Duggar is a mother once again.

On Sunday, the 19 Kids and Counting alum welcomed her third baby with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

As previously spoiled by the former reality star, we already knew the child would be a boy. But now we can confirm the newborn’s name…

Jinger Duggar shared this photo of her and her husband on social media. (Instagram)

We’re so glad you’re here, Finnegan Charles Vuolo!

“Baby’s doing great. I’m feeling exhausted but otherwise, it was a pretty fairly great delivery,” Jinger said in a YouTube video shared on March 30, which features her sitting beside her spouse at their home as he holds their son.

“I’m just so thankful to God that we have this healthy baby boy here with us.”

Finnegan weighed 8 pounds and one ounce at birth and and measured 21 inches in length; he joins sister Felicity, 6 and sister Evangeline, 4, as part of this immediate family.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar Vuolo attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Discovery’s “Serengeti” at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

The couple, who got married in 2016, announced in October that they were expecting their third child.

“We’re super excited,” Duggar told People Magazine at the time.

Vuolo, for his part, revealed that the pregnancy “was something we were expecting,” although he was still “literally speechless” when his wife shared the blessed news with him.

As is their style, and as they did here upon the birth taking place, the spouses documented the special moment in a YouTube video five months ago.

“One of the most special moments for us was when the girls got to come to the hospital and meet this little guy,” Jeremy said on Sunday. “And my family as well.”

On their podcast, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo chat during the final episode of February 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

As cited above, Finnegan is the couple’s first son.

“When she told me, I was literally speechless,” Jeremy added to People about his wife in their October interview.

“She got me good. It was on Felicity’s birthday. Jinger says, ‘I’ve got a gift for you.’ It was in an Amazon bag. So I’m thinking, ‘What did she get from Amazon for me?’ Then I open it up and it’s the positive result, and I’m actually speechless.”

Jinger is the sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

She starred alongside her family members on the TLC reality shows 19 Kids and Counting from 2008 to 2015 and Counting On from 2015 to 2021… both of which were canceled due to massive scandals involving Josh Duggar.

Congratulations to the happy, expanded family!