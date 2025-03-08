Jessa Duggar: PREGNANT with Baby #6!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Stop us if you’ve heard this before.

About five times before, to be exact.

Late on Friday, Marcy 7, Jessa Duggar took to her official Instagram account, shared black-and-white photos of a recent ultrasound and wrote:

“Halfway to holding you in our arms!”

A throwback photo of Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald. (TLC)

Indeed, folks, Jessa Duggar is pregnant with her sixth child!

Jessa and husband Ben are parents to five kids: Spurgeon, 9, Henry, 8, Ivy, 5, Fern, 3, and George, nearly 15 months.

The former reality star gave birth to the latter son in December 2023.

There’s been some chatter of late that her marriage to Seewald was on the rocks, but one has to assume that this new announcement should put these rumors to rest.

We hope so, at least, for the sake of those aforementioned children and also for the little one on the way.

Jessa Duggar introduces her latest child to her entire immediate family. (YouTube)

We don’t have any more information about Jessa’s baby or pregnancy at the moment, although it sounds very much as if she’s in her second trimester and is due some time this summer.

Sadly, Jessa had a miscarriage in 2022. Hence the following message she posted not long before George entered the world:

“Just this past week we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way and we could not be more excited.

Around this same time, she added:

“Every heartbeat heard, every ultrasound seen, every appointment with a good report… the worries fade a little bit more. God has blessed us beyond measure, and YOU ARE SO, SO LOVED, my little one.”

Jessa Duggar is featured here in a clip from TLC. (TLC)

Late this week, in response to the sixth pregnancy reveal, sister Jill Duggar wrote in the comments section of her sibling’s post:

“Congrats. So happy for y’all.”

Elsewhere, sister-in-law Hannah Duggar — who’s married to Jeremiah Duggar and is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child — remarked: “

Yayyy!!! Can’t wait to meet this sweet baby!”

The public first met Jessa in 2008 when her family appeared on 19 Kids and Counting. After the show was canceled in 2015, Jessa and Jill, started appearing in a spinoff titled Jill & Jessa: Counting On.

Since that series was canceled, following the arrest of Josh Duggar, Jessa has mostly remained out of the spotlight.