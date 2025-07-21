Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ben Affleck Was Wild in the Bedroom, Brad Pitt Was ‘Dumber …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As the OG nepo baby, Gwyneth Paltrow has made the acquaintance of just about every famous figure in Hollywood over the past thirty years.

And, of course, she dated a few A-listers back in her single days.

These days, the more intimate details Gwyneth’s private life are making headlines like never before, thanks to an upcoming biography by Amy Odell.

Actor Brad Pitt, nominee for best supporting actor for his role as ” Jeffrey Goines” in “12 Monkeys” and his companion Gwyneph Paltrow arrives at the Dorothy Chandler Pavillion in Los Angeles 25 March for the 68th annual Academy awards. (Photo credit should read KIM KULISH/AFP via Getty Images)

Even though it hasn’t hit stores yet, Gwyneth: The Biography is already the most buzzed-about book of the summer.

And with detailed descriptions of Ben Affleck’s bedroom behavior, why wouldn’t it be?

Ben Affleck enjoys ‘dunkin” more than just donuts, author claims

Paltrow and Affleck dated from 1997 to 2000.

And according to Odell, Ben took a very ballsy approach to their relationship.

“She told Kevyn Aucoin in his London hotel room one day after lunch that she loved when Affleck ‘tea-b–ged’ her,'” Odell writes, in an excerpt published by Page Six.

The cast from the film “Shakespeare in Love” (L-R: Rupert Everett, Geoffrey Rush, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck) pose with their awards for ‘Outstanding Performance by a movie cast’ at the fifth Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA, 07 March. (Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Alas, Ben favored stronger beverages than tea in those days, and according to Odell, Affleck’s heavy drinking eventually wore Paltrow down.

“Their physical chemistry couldn’t overcome his self-destructive impulses, which may have even included cheating on her,” the author writes, explaining that Ben was “struggling with alcoholism and a gambling problem” throughout their relationship.

She adds that Gwyeth’s friends “had reservations” about Ben because “he didn’t always reciprocate her affection.

“He at times seemed more interested in playing video games with the guys at his house than being with Gwyneth,” Odell writes.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow. (Photo by Diane Freed)

The Brad problem

But when it comes to her other most famous ex (sorry, Chris Martin), it seems that Gwyneth was the one who harbored reservations.

Gwyneth dated Brad Pitt from 1994 to 1997. He was already famous, but this was before he blew and became arguably the biggest movie star on the planet.

And it seems that like Shania Twain, Gwyneth just wasn’t much impressed by Brad.

“Brad and I had very different upbringings,” Odell quotes Paltrow as saying. “When we go to restaurants and order caviar, I have to say to Brad, ‘This is beluga and this is osetra.’”

As many have noted, that classist remark doesn’t reflect well on Gwyneth — but apparently, that wasn’t even the meanest thing she said about Brad.

According to Odell, Paltrow once called Pitt “dumber than a sack of sh-t.”

Yeah, we weren’t kidding when we said this book contains some scalding hot tea!