Ted Lasso Season 4: Look Who’s Returning!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Are you ready to believe again, television viewers?

As previously announced, Apply TV is bringing back Ted Lasso for a fourth season.

Now, meanwhile, the platform has given viewers our first look at said new season, releasing a photo on July 21 of Jason Sudeikis in the title role.

He isn’t alone, however.

(Apple TV)

The photo (below) features Sudeikis, along with Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton and Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins.

From what we can gather, Brendan Hunt and Brett Goldstein have also closed their deals to return to the program.

It’s believed they’ve even signed three-year pacts, corroborating the speculation that Sudeikis has a new three-season arc in mind for Ted Lasso‘s new chapter.

Amazing, no?!?

(Apple TV)

In addition, new cast members for the series include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely.

Exact character details for the newcomers are being kept under wraps, although it is known that Feely will take over the role of Henry Lasso, Ted’s son.

According to Season 4’s official logline, Ted (Sudeikis) returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team.

Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.

A poster for one of the funniest shows of all-time. (Apple)

As reported in March, principal photography on Season 4 has now gotten underway in Kansas City … before the show heads back to London.

During its first three seasons, Ted Lasso sky-rocketed a massive ratings hit and a pop culture phenomenon –while also garnering critical acclaim, including back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys.

Apple TV has not yet announced a premiere date for Season 4.