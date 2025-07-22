Jessica Robertson: My Teenage Daughter is (Accidentally) Pregnant!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A new and adorable duck is about to enter the dynasty.

On July 20, Jessica Robertson revealed that her 18-year-old daughter Priscilla — who she shares with husband Jep — is pregnant, confirming the unexpected news on social media.

Via a series of photos uploaded by her mom, the teenager can be seen wearing a pink tank top dress that accentuates her growing bump.

We’ve shared one of these photos down below.

Jep Robertson and Jessica Robertson attend the “Duck Commander Musical” premiere at the Crown Theater at the Rio Hotel and Casino on April 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Me & Jep are excited to welcome another new grandbaby in October. Priscilla will give birth to our granddaughter & we are blessed to add another grandbaby,” Jessica wrote as a caption to the upload.

We’re not sure why Jessica then decided to sort of call her daughter out for being irresponsible, but she added:

“This isn’t the plans we had laid out for Priscilla but God takes our meager offerings and turns them into His greatest blessings! We are so proud that Priscilla & Dillon chose life for their baby and we will all be rewarded with this precious baby girl!”

From there, a bunch of loved ones — in need of positive news in the wake of Phil Robertson passing away — chimed in to offer their praise and their well wishes.

(Instagram)

“Beautiful!” wrote sister-in-law Korie Robertson, who is married to Willie Robertson. “Love you and so excited for another sweet baby girl in the fam.”

Added Korie’s daughter Bella Robertson: “Cant wait to meet this precious baby girl!!!! Love you Priscilla!!!!”

Jessica and Jep are parents to five children — Lily, 22, Merritt, 20, Priscilla, River, 16, and Gus, 9.

It’s been quite a run of procreation overall for this famous family, too.

For example, Jessica and Jep’s daughter Lily welcomed her baby son Winston this past February with husband Austin… while their second oldest daughter Merritt is expecting her first baby this December with husband Tyler.

Hence why Jessica added on Sunday:

“We pray blessings on her pregnancy & ask God for a safe delivery for Mom & Baby. We praise God for His perfect gifts! Pray for us! 3 babies under 1!”

Jessica Robertson and Jep Robertson of Duck Dynasty attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

The Robertsons, who just rebooted and revived Duck Dynasty, have been in the spotlight since their A&E reality show debuted in 2012.

Back in June, Jessica announced that Merritt is expecting, sharing a number of photos on Instagram and not mentioning anything about it being an accident.

In the sweet photos, the 20-year-old and her husband are outside, holding their precious sonogram photos.

“Over the moon to announce another grand baby on the way!!! Baby girl due December 2025!!,” the proud parent of five wrote in her caption.